When we first heard a live-action version of "Sonic" was given the green light all we could think was, "Oh God, Why?" And, well, this short Instagram teaser has not alleviated that feeling. Nope, not in the slightest.





Good things are not allowed to live peacefully in our collective memories. Their husks must be reanimated every five to ten years to milk another few dollars out of the retrofitted remains. We're being dramatic, but we're not wrong.