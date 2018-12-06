NINJA STATUS

Smooth Acrobat Does Flips Inches Away From Oblivious Strangers

A common joke amongst acrobats is that if you ever display the ability to so much as do a handstand in public, strangers will yell "do a backflip!" at you from their car windows. 

But strangers can't yell anything at you if they never see you flip, which is what "Professional Flipper" Tanner Witt made sure of on a recent trip to the grocery store. Here he is doing surprisingly difficult flips and tricks less than a few feet from unsuspecting, oblivious shoppers — many of whom never even turn around.

 

Did you hear that? No, of course you didn't. This dude is absolutely silent, which might be the most impressive thing about the whole bit.

 

Follow Witt on Instagram. He's a fun follow and there will be no need to turn the sound on for his posts, because there will be nothing to hear.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

