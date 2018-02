IS THERE AN ECHO IN HERE?

​Seattle band Thunderpussy recently released the video for their (very good) song "Torpedo Love," which they filmed at the base of an abandoned nuclear power plant cooling tower.

Producer Sylvia Massy couldn't resist recording what a snare drum hit sounds like in the massive tower, and for good reason — it's really cool:





Massy also had guitarist TK TK show off some reverberating riffs: