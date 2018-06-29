Insane Genius Made An Entire Album Of 'Smooth' Remixes — Here's Our Review (It's Good)

On June 29, 1999, nineteen years ago today, "Smooth" by Santana ft. Rob Thomas made its debut. In 2000, it won three Grammy Awards. According to Wikipedia, in 2013 it was ranked the second most successful song of all time by Billboard.

And sometime after that, it became an internet meme. Finally, today, musician Jetski released a 13-song album comprised entirely of samples from "Smooth."

The album is a work of genius. Each track name is an anagram of the letters in "Smooth by Santana ft Rob Thomas," and each song is it's own thing.

As a self-identifying "Smooth" superfan , I have taken it upon myself to review the album — called Santana Mythos for Bob T. Thomas — scoring each track on a smoothness scale from 1 to 10.

&lt;a href="http://jetski0.bandcamp.com/album/santana-mythos-for-bob-t-thomas"&gt;Santana Mythos for Bob T. Thomas by Jetski&lt;/a&gt;

Track 1: Not So Smooth by Satan ft. Rab Ham

What's sampled: Everything: guitar, drums, vocals, horns, bass.



Description: For a second it feels like a simple remix to "Smooth" and then you realize it's actually a portal into a different dimension. This is Jetski's universe now. The rules are different. Welcome.

Smoothness rating: 5/10 (The dead middle. Let this foreshadow what is to come)





Track 2: Hash Tat / Fast Motor Bomb Annoys

What's sampled: Guitar, drums, bass



Description: A police vehicle hurtling to join a high speed car chase, but periodically veering off course because the cop driving still hasn't decided if he's going to take that bribe from the corrupt mayor yet. Spoilers: Halfway through he jumps on a train. Double spoilers: At the end, he catches the bad guy?

Smoothness rating: 4/10





Track 3: Monsanto Toyota Rasta MF (shh bb)

What's sampled: Drums, horns, vocals, guitar



Description: This might be the best track on the album. It's basically a trap remix of the original song. It doesn't sound all that different from Cardi B's Latin pop influenced hit "I Like It."

Smoothness rating: 9/10









Track 4: NBA Hotshots: Styrofoam Batman

What's sampled: Guitar, drums, bass



Description: A rock instrumental. It's the "Smooth" guitar solo chopped up over an aggressive baseline.

Smoothness rating: 6/10





Track 5: Boat to Sonoma (Fat Rhythm 'n' Bass)

What's sampled: Vocals, bass, drums, guitar

Description: Rob Thomas sounds a lot like his mid-aughts contemporary Chad Kroeger here, for some reason. Another funky bassline. More chopped up guitar. Track 5 is essentially track 4, just with fake Chad Kroeger.

Smoothness rating: 5.5/10







Track 6: Manhattan's Too Shabby for Most

What's sampled: Guitar



Description: A trippy, somewhat ambient track made up of guitar solos and squeals. It's a little like Van Halen's eruption, but better.

Smoothness rating: 6/10





Track 7: Mars: A Shanty of Bombast 'n' Tooth

What's sampled: Drums and horns I think?

Description: A little imperial March-ish. If you close your eyes and imagine Santana as Darth Vader and Rob Thomas as Luke Skywalker, it's suddenly very good.

Smoothness rating: 8/10





Track 8: Hot Frost (Satan's Hymn to B. Obama)

What's sampled: Vocals and maybe some other stuff, but whatever it is, it's played backward.

Description: The parts of a Beatles or The Who album that aren't actually music. Satanic messages and all.

Smoothness rating: 3/10





Track 9: Nonfat Soy Bomb / That's So Martha

What's sampled: Guitar, drums, some vocals

Description: There are short stretches where this song feels like it's going somewhere but by the end of it you feel like you got pranked.

Smoothness rating: 4/10





Track 10: Smash a Natty for Bob (Han's Motto)

What's sampled: Drums, Rob Thomas' most grunt-like vocals, and what sounds like a piano?

Description: The tempo jumps up and down like a 7th grade jazz band in September. Also Christ, where did that piano sound come from?

Smoothness rating: 2/10





Track 11: Fantasy Sonata Too Mr. Thom Hobbs

What's sampled: Guitar and probably something else

Description: A good dream-pop, lo-fi foundation just waiting to be whined over by M83 and rapped over by Childish Gambino.

Smoothness rating: 8.5/10





Track 12: Bass Tabs for Tom (Hymn to an Oath)

What's sampled: Drums, guitar, some of the most straightforward vocals on the album

Description: This is "Smooth" remixed as a waltz. As is the case for most things that resemble "Smooth" it's not bad.

Smoothness rating: 7/10





Track 13: Rob Thomas' Fat Bony Ass (Not Math)

What's sampled: Drums, vocals, guitar, mic feedback or something

Description: A fitting end to a wild journey. Play this at the end of your wedding. Its echo-y bongos and vamped vocals will blissfully launch your new in-laws into outer space.

Smoothness rating: 6/10





And finally, what you've likely been waiting for:

Track infinity: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas

What's sampled: it's just the original song, dude

Description: the best song ever (or at the very least the Grammy Awards' Record of the Year and Song of the Year for 2000).

Smoothness rating: 10/10, baby.





[via Stereogum]