A Game Where You Are A Dad Who Dabs And Smashes Junk Is The Best Thing Online This Week

​Imagine this: You are a dad. It's a lazy Saturday, a perfect day for taking care of some things around the house. The garage could use some cleaning out, and many hands make light work so: hey, kids whadaya say about helping your ol' dad clear out some of the junk today?

But you're just not any ol' dad. You're a dad who dabs.

And because you're so in touch with today's youth you propose a fun game. Kids, you throw the junk at me and I will dab on it — the power of the dabs so great that it will shatter the junk into pieces and thus render the junk problem solved.

This is what seems to be the premise of creative William Herring's latest game for Adult Swim: "Smash n Dab". You're a dad. You dab on the junk. You earn points. If only life were this simple.

"With 'Smash n Dab,' I really wanted to make a game that felt like something out of 'Rhythm Heaven', and allowed me to mess around with some new technology – in this case, budget motion capture with a Kinect," Herring writes in an email. "Breaking stuff in video games is always endlessly satisfying, so I wanted that to be a big gameplay focus, and the internet's eternal sincerity-vs-irony push and pull on dabbing kind of sealed it all together in my brain as a fun way to frame it all."

The end result is something that feels comfortingly reminiscent of things you've definitely played before — the goofy fun rhythm-based gameplay of "PaRappa the Rappa," the quirky art direction of "Katamari Damacy" and the approachability of any good web game.

"'PaRappa' started a lifelong love for quirky graphics and rhythm games, and the look, tone, and atmosphere of 'Katamari' all add up to what I see as a Perfect Game," writes Herring. "'PaRappa' and 'Katamari' are inspirations for everything I make but also the way I live my life."



In "Smash n Dab" things start out slow. The music is chill, and you look like just a regular dad. But as junk flies at you to the beat and you successfully dab on it, your dad gains swag — a Supreme hat that reads "Dad," shutter shades, a big clock and if you're swag enough an aura of fire emoji — and the music gets faster. Eventually, if you're good enough, your dad will approach Logan Paul-levels of furious dabbing, smashing junk while avoiding dabbing on the cats. Miss three pieces of junk or dab on a cat three times in a row and it's game over.

Chances are you've probably already seen or even played Herring's work in the past. His games — such as "Pet the Pup at the Party," "Sidewalk Sidestep," and "Millennial Swipe Simulator" — all take some of the more niche, but very much relatable, elements of existing on this planet and let you play through the absurdity and the hilarity of these extremely specific things. And we would be remiss to not mention that Herring is also responsible for one of the best Vine accounts: Young James — which fits in with the Relatability Gap that "Smash n Dab" is trying to approach.



"I think Smash n Dab is a bit of an outlier in that I didn't create it with the sole intent of summing up a particular social experience, but a big part of it is the idea of doing something you don't really understand to impress people for a reason you can't really pin down," writes Herring. "There's definitely that crossover point of 'Wait what things are happening and people like things that are so ephemeral and specific and I feel out of touch' that happens a lot on the internet, and the idea of the prototypical 'dad' is someone who is incredibly uncool but longs for Approval From The Youngs, so it only felt right to illustrate the former with the latter."

But not to overthink things too much, "Smash n Dab" is just a great way to take a break from the various stresses and anxiety any given day can and will bring. Log off! Take a break! Dab on some junk. You deserve it.

[Adult Swim]