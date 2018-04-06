Sliced Bread Is Not The Best Thing, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week​, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Toast isn't good, false missile alerts spark real feelings of dread and you can't steal Mark Zuckerberg's trash.

In 1912, Otto Frederick Rohwedder built his first machine to pre-slice bread. A workshop fire destroyed it. By 1928 he built a new bread slicing machine, and convinced a bakery in Missouri to use it. He was granted a patent for the "Machine For Slicing An Entire Loaf Of Bread At A Single Operation" in 1932. The rest, they say, is history.

That pre-sliced bread is such a recent invention kind of makes a kitchen staple, the toaster, a bit weird. Here is an invention for another invention. Without the pre-sliced bread, designing and mass-producing a thing that toasts bread might have never happened.

A recent story in JSTOR daily surfaces a paper from 1990 in which communications scholar Arthur Asa Berger considers the weirdness of the toaster. That toast, which on the surface seems like a simple breakfast staple, is actually the result of decades of post-war consumer culture and industrialization. But then again, what isn't?

[JSTOR]

It might be easy to sit here on the mainland, and read or think about the false missile alert in Hawaii back in January and laugh. Like, hey, remember that? What a crazy thing. Just another example of government incompetence, right? It's hard to see that surreal image of cars on a highway passing under a large LED sign that is screaming "MISSILE ALERT IN ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" and not just conclude that we live in deeply weird times.

But what's clear in Sean Flynn's recap of the event for GQ is that, for 38 minutes, millions of people thought they were going to die. What will probably be a moderately hard trivia question for most of us a decade from now, will for those people be a trauma that will sit with them for the rest of their lives.

Which sort of raises the question: Just how much better off are we with devices that, in an instant, can tell us that it's about to rain or that we're about to die. I'm not really sure! Yeah, it's great that you can text your mom that your flight landed safely, but if that means that every once in awhile we send millions into a panic — well, you know, that's a kind of ugly calculus we've forced on ourselves.

[GQ]

Perhaps not surprisingly, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't just leave his trash out on the street. Joe Veix tried to get some for The Outline. He failed.

Here is a man who has made billions off of encouraging people to share some of the most intimate details of their lives on his website, and yet, all of his garbage goes into a dumpster behind the fence. It kind of sucks!

Maybe one day we will realize the power of typing information into a field on a website. Maybe one day a future generation will look back on us, the people who happily just gave their information away for free, and scratch their heads at our hubris.

Or maybe the giants of Facebook, Google and Amazon have so well-embedded themselves into the fabric of human existence that we'll forget a time without them. And that privacy will be a luxury only for the super rich. The rest of us will have no choice to forfeit who we are and what we like and who we love to our Internet Gods in order to get in our rideshare to the coworking space.

[The Outline]