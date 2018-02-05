This 'Skyscraper' Poster Has People Asking: Could Dwayne Johnson Make That Jump?

Did you know there's a new Dwayne Johnson summer blockbuster coming out this year? No, not "Rampage"​ — the giant animal movie based very loosely on those old video games — that's coming out on 4/20. Johnson's summer movie for 2018 is called "Skyscraper" and the poster is totally absurd:

The trailer for "Skyscraper" just had its big debut during the Super Bowl, but Universal released this poster on Friday. That gave the internet two whole days to look at it absent any other context and think "Wow, that looks goofy as hell."

On Twitter, writer James Smythe kicked off a long discussion thread with some different parabolic arcs Johnson might follow depending on the momentum he starts the jump with:

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

Not satisfied with this simplistic exploration of Johnson's chances, Christian Bedwell took things a step further by measuring out the gap (using Johnson's height for scale) and crunching the numbers:



So I did some science.



Assuming that there is no "jump-off" (which seems to be optimal here)



We can determine that the Rock would need to leave the platform at 12.7 meters per second (appr. 28.4 mph)



For comparison, Usain Bolt's fastest recorded speed is 27.4 mph. pic.twitter.com/GruWcbtEAN — ✨New Year New Christian✨ (@ChristianBedwel) February 3, 2018

So, if Johnson is trying to launch himself over to that window entirely of his own power, he'd have to be faster than Usain Bolt. "Perhaps he's not just leaping," you say. Maybe he's given a boost somehow... or maybe he's not even aiming directly for the window. Let Jamie explain:



I’ve thought long and hard about this, applying everything I know about science to bring you the definitive answer: if he just catches the leg of the K, he can use his momentum and the velocity in which he is travelling to allyoop into the window. He might have to grab the ledge pic.twitter.com/yjpuPpV9I9 — Jamie Rorison (@JamieRorison) February 2, 2018

Unfortunately, the trailer spot shows us a few things that let the air out of Jamie's theory. One, there's no floating "SKYSCRAPER" text positioned between Dwayne and the building for him to stunt off of. Two, the jump takes place at night... so this whole poster is a lie?



Of course, all you really need to know is that, in a world where mad-man Tom Cruise breaks his ankle on a simple building-to-building hop, the only way Dwayne's getting any kind of major airtime is with the use of copious special effects and little-to-no regard for real physics.

Congrats on beating Bolt's speed record, movie-Dwayne. You "earned" it.