This 'Skyscraper' Poster Has People Asking: Could Dwayne Johnson Make That Jump?

Did you know there's a new Dwayne Johnson summer blockbuster coming out this year? No, not "Rampage" — the giant animal movie based very loosely on those old video games — that's coming out on 4/20. Johnson's summer movie for 2018 is called "Skyscraper" and the poster is totally absurd:
The trailer for "Skyscraper" just had its big debut during the Super Bowl, but Universal released this poster on Friday. That gave the internet two whole days to look at it absent any other context and think "Wow, that looks goofy as hell."
On Twitter, writer James Smythe kicked off a long discussion thread with some different parabolic arcs Johnson might follow depending on the momentum he starts the jump with:
Not satisfied with this simplistic exploration of Johnson's chances, Christian Bedwell took things a step further by measuring out the gap (using Johnson's height for scale) and crunching the numbers:
So, if Johnson is trying to launch himself over to that window entirely of his own power, he'd have to be faster than Usain Bolt. "Perhaps he's not just leaping," you say. Maybe he's given a boost somehow... or maybe he's not even aiming directly for the window. Let Jamie explain:
Unfortunately, the trailer spot shows us a few things that let the air out of Jamie's theory. One, there's no floating "SKYSCRAPER" text positioned between Dwayne and the building for him to stunt off of. Two, the jump takes place at night... so this whole poster is a lie?
Of course, all you really need to know is that, in a world where mad-man Tom Cruise breaks his ankle on a simple building-to-building hop, the only way Dwayne's getting any kind of major airtime is with the use of copious special effects and little-to-no regard for real physics.
Congrats on beating Bolt's speed record, movie-Dwayne. You "earned" it.