In our minds, skimboarding has always been the kinda lame little brother to surfing, the activity you did on beach vacations as a kid because it was a lot less effort than lugging along a big surfboard. But skimboarder Austin Keen is on a one-man mission to change our minds with his exploits, chronicled on his Instagram, which include this nutso flip:

We didn't even know skimboard flips are a thing, but now we are forced to admit that skimboarding is cool.