WE'LL STAY INSIDE

Terrifying Footage Of An Occupied Ski Lift Getting Rocked By Storm Winds

While the eastern US is dealing with Winter Storm Grayson, Western Europe is dealing with Eleanor. At a ski resort in Austria, some skiers experience the storm's high winds in an extremely unpleasant way: stuck on a ski lift:

 

Nope, no thanks. 

None
