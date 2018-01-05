Terrifying Footage Of An Occupied Ski Lift Getting Rocked By Storm Winds

While the eastern US is dealing with Winter Storm Grayson, Western Europe is dealing with Eleanor. At a ski resort in Austria, some skiers experience the storm's high winds in an extremely unpleasant way: stuck on a ski lift:
Nope, no thanks.
