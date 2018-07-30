A Gnarly Journey Through History To Explain How The Skateboard Got Its Shape

The skateboard has gone through a lot since its humble beginnings in the 1960s. Skaters used to wear kneepads and pretend they were riding surfboards. Now guys like Richie Jackson, Shane O'Neil, Eric Koston and Jackson Pilz use skateboarding as a means to repeatedly smash the laws of physics.

Another thing that's changed is the design of the boards themselves. And this incredibly well-animated video from creator Joe Pease tells that story, from beginning to end, perfectly.

Here's part one — from the '60s to the '90s:

And here's part two, where Pease addresses the insane uptick in technicality mentioned above and how that coalesced with better board design:

You know what they say about good design: it's rad as hell.

[via joe pease]