Three Non-Skaters On Why 'Skate' Is The Best Video Game Ever Made

In 2010, EA released "Skate 3," maybe you remember it? Since then, there hasn't been a major skateboarding video game (what a weird phrase) released since. News that EA mysteriously re-activated the "Skate 3" servers this week, a week before E3, has us wondering if the publisher will finally announce a follow-up to what might be one of the best video games ever made. So, on a nice Friday afternoon, Digg's resident "Skate" stans sat down to talk through why this game is so dang good:



Steve Rousseau: Who here actually skates?

[Awkward silence.]

Mat Olson: Not me.

Joey Cosco: I do not skate.

Steve: But everyone, here, has very strong feelings about the "Skate" franchise.

Mat: Absolutely.

Joey: Skate with a capital "S," yes.

Steve: So before we actually get into "Skate" we should probably talk about "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater," because I would imagine those are the video games that you guys probably played before you played "Skate."

Joey: "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" is actually one of the very first video games I ever played. And "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" is probably the video game I've played the most in my entire life.

Mat: One of the first games I had for the Xbox was the upgraded version of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2," which had all the levels from the first game in it too. I remember thinking, first: "Wow, skateboarding is amazing," because it was my introduction to skateboarding culture, really, in any sort of fashion. And second: "You couldn't possibly make a better skateboarding video game than this." So long as they were the only ones on the market, that was true.

And then "Skate" came along.



Steve: For me, I also grew up playing all the Tony Hawk Games up until "Underground 2." Which might be the peak level of Bam Margera, skate prank nonsense? But I don't want to dwell too much on the "Pro Skater" thing. There's been plenty written about how it got bloated, and became a series that wasn't about skating insofar as it was a game about skating as it appears on MTV. But when "Skate" came out in 2007, I just remember playing that in my college dorm room freshman year, and I wish I had something more profound to say... but I would just find myself staying in a single spot just skating the same spot over and over and over again. It was fun! It's also something that you would never do in the "Tony Hawk" series.



Joey: That wasn't how "Tony Hawk" was designed. Staying in one spot wasn't supposed to be fun. But in "Skate," I don't know if they were thinking of that or not, but it was fun to just hit a spot over and over again. That was the fun part of the game.

Mat: I feel the same way about not having anything more profound to say other than, when the game came out — on the back of what I remember as being a very low-key hype train — the question everyone asked themselves before they picked it up was: "Is this going to be better than Tony Hawk?"

Then the moment anyone started playing, they were just like, "Oh, I'm sucked into this now." It was night and day. There was an era for skating in video games pre-"Skate" and then post-"Skate."

Steve: What I liked most about "Skate" came just from the demo they released. The demo was just the starting area. And I just remember spending multiple hours just trying to unlearn every bit of muscle memory gained through a decade of playing the "Tony Hawk" series. It forced me to slow down and be more deliberate.

Mat: You had to relearn how to do an ollie as a stick movement. But then once you figured it out you were like, "This is always how I've done an ollie."

Steve: I think the moment that it clicked for me is that you would ollie up onto a rail, you would 50-50 it, and then you would ollie off. All I could think was "Wow, that's the most incredible thing I've ever done in a video game." Whereas in the "Tony Hawk" games it would just be BOOP, blip, and then you would keep going.

Joey: In "Tony Hawk" that was literally two buttons. You press the ollie button and then you'd press the grind button. That there was a dedicated grind button doesn't make that much logical sense for a skating game, but it was a video game.

"Skate" didn't feel like a video game. You didn't really think about the controller in your hand, you thought about it more mindfully, like it was an actual extension of your body. Because the controller was just controlling a body, you could react to things in ways that dedicated buttons for grinding flipping and grabbing just can't. It felt like you were trying to move a skateboard.

Mat: That was their whole idea, and then they branded it as the "flick-it controls." But just with that mode interaction between the player and the game, it declared its intention as being, I would put it, a "skateboarding video game" rather than a "video game about skateboarding."

"Skateboarding first" is the whole ethos of what "Skate" is, even though the first one has, as you termed it Steve, some of that "skate prank nonsense." But, from the low-down camera angle, to having the actual ability to edit and share your clips inside the game, it was a game that seemed like it came entirely from the minds of skateboarders as opposed to some reverse-engineered thing.

Steve: It was never marketed as a simulation experience. They also weren't marketing it like "be a skateboarder" or "ever wanted to live out your dreams of being a pro skateboarder? Play 'Skate!'"

Mat: I think the moment that "Skate" really clicks is the moment where you realize you're not there for the campaign or for high scores. You're like "all I've been doing is trying to ollie up, grind a staircase, land in a manual… and the only reason why I want to is because I think it would look cool." If it isn't a simulator, it's more like… well, Joey, earlier in the day you said "Skate" is like a toy.

Joey: Yeah, and that's kind of the thing that's remarkable to me about the game. There's no other video game that has struck me that way. At it's best it felt like a toy and not like a game at all, because I wasn't thinking about the objectives, just about the fun I was having while completing the movements. There was no achievement or high score I was trying to get — maybe I wasn't good enough for that, but I don't think anybody really cared about that? At least my friends didn't.

It also had this ridiculous difficulty curve, where you had to teach yourself everything. You'd learn how to do an ollie, then a kickflip, then a varial kickflip… and then you could go in a couple different directions. You could learn a double kickflip, or a tre flip, whatever. With the next trick you learned, you had to make sure you didn't forget how to execute the varial kickflip, so I'd find myself learning a new trick and then having to relearn all the old ones. Man, I could've kept doing that forever, kept cultivating that physical knowledge base. That was the fun! It sounds like work, but it was so fun.

Steve: I'm struggling to think of other video games where the mechanics are the rewards in and of themselves. In fighting games or anything with a steep difficulty curve to learning the controls, you derive an amount of satisfaction when it clicks, right? But other games have external goals that the controls are their to fulfill — in fighting games, there's an opponent to beat in competition. You're testing your mastery of the controls against other people.

Whereas in "Skate," you don't really… beat it? There is a career mode, there are clothes and accessories you can unlock that [the developers] Black Box put in there so you would do that stuff, but as a progression system it's very natural. It's all you, it's not like you get points you can assign to your "ollie" skill. You start the game, and you have more or less all the tools at your disposal. It's up to you to figure out how to be a skater.

What I liked about "Skate 3" was, after two games they introduced a hardcore mode. When I picked it up a couple years ago, I put it in that mode and it was like I was playing the game new again — it really tested my mastery of its mechanics. I would sit at a spot and go "alright, I'm gonna do one trick on this one ledge." After I nailed that, I'd think "okay, what if I kickflip into that trick?" I came to the realization that… that's just what you do if you know how to skate.



Mat: You've been playing "Skate 3" nigh-daily for how many years now?

Steve: Probably like, two or three?

Mat: Of the three of us here, gathered to discuss what we'd actually want out of a new "Skate" game, you should be the one to get us started.

Steve: As shallow as this sounds, I sort of want updated window-dressing? Updated brands, clothing styles? Some of the jeans are cut in "Skate 3" is pretty dated? [Laughter]

There's already so much you can do in the game though…

Joey: The one thing I really want out of a new "Skate" game is an update on skateboarding culture, which is not something I ever cared about in these games before. Like, that was the "Tony Hawk" series' domain. Now, in the seven years since "Skate 3," skateboarding's had a new cultural moment. Teens are wearing Thrasher magazine hoodies, and for the first time I'm seeing young kids learning how to skateboard together in the streets. I didn't see that for a long time.

Mat: I wonder if some of that has to do with there being a period where "Tony Hawk" and "Skate" were ascendant. Since 2010 they haven't been, so maybe the generation since has gone and picked up skateboards… unlike us three.

Steve: I do watch videos of actual skating, and a common comment on videos of really technically-proficient skaters like Nyjah Huston is "this looks like a video game." I could be wrong on this, but the actual act of flipping into a grind, and then out of it — is something that might be partially inspired by these games? Like, the games gave skaters ideas?

Joey: As a non-skater I would totally believe that. One thing I think "Skate" could borrow from really creative real-life skaters like Anders Nordlow is the idea of skating on weird stuff. They'll skate onto a crate and then it'll slide around before they jump off. Being able to interact with a loose tire or a crate wasn't really a big part of "Skate" because that's hard physics to include in a video game, and it wasn't really a thing skaters did a lot of in the late '00s. Now a lot of skaters who have their parts go viral on Twitter and Facebook do that shit. I wanna be able to do that in "Skate 4!"

Mat: I think, for me, "Skate 4" won't be worthy of the name unless it doubles down on letting you make cool clips from your gameplay. The earlier games were ahead of their time by having that be integral to the game — like a few years too early for Twitch streaming. If they release a "Skate" game and it's not as easy and fleshed-out as possible to create and share your own stuff, it'd be a non-starter for me. I may never be great at the game, but I'll upload at least one line I'm proud of and particularly funny physics bugs in a heartbeat.



Steve: It's funny how "Skate" clips have gone down two paths. One the one hand there are the glitch videos with millions of views, and then you also have people trying to skate a line that looks as realistic as possible. Mechanically that's really hard, but then you're adding the added handicap of doing a line that would actually be possible in real life. Even though "Skate" is "realistic," it allows stuff that isn't possible. You can't just land tons of 360 flips one after the other. So, trying to create a line that looks real is impressive in its own way.

So... I don't think any of us want something totally different for a new game?

Mat: I will put this out there as something "Skate" could learn from the "Tony Hawk" series: can we get Darth Maul and Spider-Man as playable characters?

Joey: No! I don't want that shit in my "Skate" game!

Steve: I'm sure it will be available as DLC.