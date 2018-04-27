How Many Times Every Country In The World Has Been Mentioned On 'The Simpsons,' Mapped

​After 29 seasons and counting, you might think "The Simpsons" has touched on every topic known to man — but there's still a lot of the world left to explore. Redditor Sergy096 scraped a database of "Simpsons" scripts to figure out how many times each country in the world has been mentioned on the show, and then he mapped the results.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/67f416387e2049b7a102e41bf12f2957_e7b112044c7f499697622381be8f465f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

The most mentioned countries on the map — Canada, Mexico, China, India, the UK, France and Brazil — aren't big surprises. (Well, maybe Brazil is a bit of a surprise, but you can probably blame it on "Blame It on Lisa," the episode where the Simpsons go to Rio de Janeiro.) But the dark purple countries — the ones that have been mentioned rarely, if at all — present a bunch of great opportunities for the "Simpsons" writers' room. Time to get cracking on storylines where Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and/or Maggie take trips to Kazakhstan, Chile and Madagascar! Just, uhhh, try not to be too racist, okay?

[Reddit]