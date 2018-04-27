THE SIMPSONS ARE GOING TO KAZAKHSTAN!

How Many Times Every Country In The World Has Been Mentioned On 'The Simpsons,' Mapped

​After 29 seasons and counting, you might think "The Simpsons" has touched on every topic known to man — but there's still a lot of the world left to explore. Redditor Sergy096 scraped a database of "Simpsons" scripts to figure out how many times each country in the world has been mentioned on the show, and then he mapped the results.

The most mentioned countries on the map — Canada, Mexico, China, India, the UK, France and Brazil — aren't big surprises. (Well, maybe Brazil is a bit of a surprise, but you can probably blame it on "Blame It on Lisa," the episode where the Simpsons go to Rio de Janeiro.) But the dark purple countries — the ones that have been mentioned rarely, if at all — present a bunch of great opportunities for the "Simpsons" writers' room. Time to get cracking on storylines where Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and/or Maggie take trips to Kazakhstan, Chile and Madagascar! Just, uhhh, try not to be too racist, okay?

[Reddit]

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

