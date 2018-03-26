SUCK IT, ZUCKERNERD

'Silicon Valley' Slipped A Tiny Burn Aimed At Facebook Into Its Title Sequence

Each episode of HBO's "Silicon Valley" begins with an iconic title sequence loaded with jokes about the tech industry. But this weekend's episode slipped in a subtle but hilarious (and very timely) burn aimed at one of the most powerful companies in tech: Facebook.

It happens fast, but for a split second you can see the Facebook logo switch from English to Russian.

 


We're not kidding when we say the show's title sequence is full of these sorts of jokes, by the way. Here's a very good 7-minute video from YouTuber Shots Fired breaking the whole sequence down:

 Shots Fired


[via Adam Best]

