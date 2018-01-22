What's Next For The Government Shutdown? Here's What To Read

The federal government shut ​down at the stroke of midnight on Saturday morning after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was unable to secure 60 votes for a short-term spending bill that would keep the government open through mid-February. Senators from both parties are considering another short-term spending bill that would reopen the government for three weeks in exchange for a promise from McConnell to allow a vote on immigration legislation by next month.

Should Democrats dig in their heels, insisting on a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or should they move to reopen the government as soon as possible? And who's to blame for this mess? Here are six of the sharpest pieces of reporting, analysis and opinion on the shutdown to help you make sense of it all.

Vox's Tara Golshan and Dara Lind offer a helpful primer on the actual immigration policy proposals on the table and explain why there's no agreement among Republicans on how to fix DACA.

It's not just that there's no consensus among Republicans on what their demands are for a DACA fix. It's that there isn't agreement on what areas of immigration policy most need to be toughened...



The lack of focus on the enforcement side has made it really hard to determine what Republicans would actually be willing to agree to for DREAMers themselves. It's possible that the White House or conservatives will take a hard line that any DACA fix applies only to immigrants who currently have DACA — excluding not only those who were eligible but didn’t apply, but any immigrant who was younger than 15 on September 5, 2017. It's also possible (if slightly less likely) that they'll refuse to allow legalized DREAMers to apply for green cards on their own, or even by marrying US citizens.



[Vox]

The Atlantic's Russell Berman points out that DACA isn't the only sticking point in negotiations to reopen the government. The parties are also divided over the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and defense spending, and many lawmakers are sick of short-term continuing resolutions and want a two-year budget deal.

It's not only Democrats who are fed up with short-term spending bills and kicking the proverbial can down the road. Republican defense hawks in the House and Senate have revolted over the lack of a full-year spending bill for the Pentagon, which is particularly hamstrung by continuing resolutions that restrict the Defense Department’s ability to plan ahead. A group of Republicans in the House unsuccessfully pushed to attach a full-year spending bill to the stopgap bill, but GOP leaders rejected the idea on the grounds that it would be easy for Senate Democrats to reject. Yet the issue has prevented Republicans from putting up a united front in the shutdown fight. Four GOP senators refused to vote for a 30-day continuing resolution, undermining the party's effort to pin the blame for a shutdown solely on Democrats.

[The Atlantic]

The New Yorker's Jonathan Blitzer, reporting that White House chief of staff John Kelly and senior adviser Stephen Miller talked Trump out of a deal with Chuck Schumer, suggests that Kelly and Miller may be overplaying their hand with Trump.

Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who tried, for months, to bring the President around on an immigration deal, has complained that there are "two Trumps." One, the self-described "dealmaker," likes the idea of brokering an agreement that eluded Barack Obama; the other is recalcitrant and contemptuous. If the shutdown has clarified anything, it may be that "two Trumps" actually amount to three people — the President and two of his main advisers, Miller and Kelly, who now appear to be driving the negotiations...



The beginning of the end of Stephen Bannon, some say, was the Time magazine cover calling him "The Great Manipulator." That label seems like an increasingly apt description of Kelly and Miller, too. It may be a matter of time before Trump realizes it.



[The New Yorker]

Slate's Mark Joseph Stern accuses Republicans of negotiating in bad faith and defends Democrats for sticking to their guns on DACA.

Republicans, however, are doing everything in their power to prevent a bill from landing on his desk. The bad faith here is staggering. McConnell secured Sen. Jeff Flake's vote for tax reform in December by promising to bring a compromise immigration bill to the floor in January. Senators quickly struck a bipartisan DACA deal—but GOP Senate leaders scuttled it, citing Trump's apparent opposition. (As if anyone, including Trump, knows what the president would do if handed an immigration bill with concessions from both parties.) On Sunday, House Speaker Paul Ryan declared that Republicans were "negotiating in good faith on DACA," accusing Democrats of blowing up deliberations by demanding a DACA fix alongside any spending bill.

"Negotiating in good faith"? House Republicans’ current DACA proposal would literally criminalize Dreamers who fail to stay significantly above the poverty line, subjecting them to imprisonment and deportation. Senate Republicans’ proposal would give Dreamers a nonrenewable three-year visa, essentially giving them a 36-month grace period before they have to leave (or get deported). Other GOP hardliners are insisting that any help for Dreamers be attached to dramatic reductions in legal immigration levels, a nonstarter for many Democrats and Republicans.

[Slate]

The New York Times' David Leonhardt argues that though Democrats may be right on the merits, they will ultimately suffer from the shutdown because racialized debates — like the debate over Dreamers — tend to help Trump.

A culture war over immigration replays the racialized debate that dominated the 2016 presidential campaign. As much as it saddens me to say it, the evidence is pretty clear that a racialized debate helps Trump. It's the kind of debate that will make it harder for Democrats to retake the Senate and House this year...

The best debate for Democrats is one that keeps reminding white working-class voters that they're working class. It's a debate about Medicare, Medicaid, taxes or Wall Street. The worst debate is one that keeps reminding those voters that they're white.



[The New York Times]

Republican and former House majority leader Eric Cantor blames the shutdown on hardliners from both sides issues a call for bipartisan compromise and realpolitik.

[N]ot-insignificant elements of both parties think they can govern in a world where they get everything they want without agreeing to some of the priorities of the other side.

For example: on the left, DACA without anything meaningful to secure the border, and on the right, the wall but no path to citizenship. That may sound doable on certain cable "news" shows, but it isn't if you're governing in the real world...

The lasting impact will be determined by the attitude our elected officials take away from this pointless, self-inflicted wound. Is there a renewed commitment to governing within the constraints of the real world and the need for bipartisan agreement? Or do more members of both parties retreat to the safety of political cocoons?



[The Washington Post]