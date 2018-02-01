'Shrek' Played Through A MIDI Piano: A Viewer's Guide

​The internet loves "Shrek." That should be clear to anyone who's logged onto to a website weirder than Facebook any time after 2013. And love can make the internet do crazy things. Like, for example, map all the audio from the 2001 DreamWorks classic to a MIDI pianola.

This labor of love from YouTuber MrMemenea is undeniably amazing. But who has the time to *listen* to 90 minutes of piano-ified Shrek? We certainly do, but maybe you don't!

Which is why we've pulled together a comprehensive list of the 11 most musical, comedic and iconic moments (with timestamps so you, too, can enjoy them!) in this opus of an ode to an ogre. We hope you enjoy.





0:13 The "Shrek" theme plays over the DreamWorks title sequence.

1:42 We hear Smash Mouth for the first time. This time it's their hit song "All Star" which was not written for "Shrek."

11:12 Donkey charmingly utters what is perhaps his famous line: "In the morning, I'm making waffles."

14:08 Shrek freaks out upon finding that a host of fairytale creatures have settled into his neighborhood and utters what might be his most famous line, "WhAt ArE YoU dOinNG In My SwAmP?"

21:53 Shrek and Donkey hear the DuLoc song. This is a fun bit to hear on the MIDI piano because in the world of the film the song is meant to be played on a shotty-sounding, player-piano-type music box machine.

27:12 The iconic "ogres are like onions" speech. To be honest with you, this one loses a lot of its impact without being able to make out the actual words. But it is still interesting to listen to the rhythm of Shrek's lines and Donkey's interruptions.

33:29 Shrek and Donkey find the dragon. This is fun because it's absolute sonic chaos. Dozens of keys blaring at the same time.

49:39 Fiona sings so beautifully, she explodes a bird. The range used here is impressive.



1:01:33 Donkey finds out Fiona turns into an ogre at night. This is low-key one of the best parts in the whole dang video. Look at the way Eddie Murphy's Donkey voice runs up the keys as he calls out Shrek's name. This is really good stuff.

1:09:24 John Cale covers Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

1:21:06 Smash Mouth returns to cover the Monkees' "I'm A Believer."



There are many more great moments in "Shrek" that are uniquely special when transposed onto a player-piano, as well as some fun Easter Eggs MrMemenea deliberately snuck into this video. If you find one that calls out to you, tweet us @digg, tweet me @jcosco, or tweet Smash Mouth @smashmouth.

