Should You Use Google Sheets Or Microsoft Excel?

​If you were Alive Online about seven or eight years ago when cloud productivity solutions became a market mainstay, then you probably remember the Google and Microsoft battle royale. Khakis were crinkled, old coffee was spilled and coworkers in every office fought over whether emails actually got sent or not.

While some companies already invested in the architecture of Microsoft solutions and are accustomed to deep functionality and powerful features, Google users skip around open offices feeling free of software bloat. Eventually, files were converted, and cross-compatibility became a way of life. People started making their choices when it came to email clients, word processors and presentation tools.

So pardon us for stirring up some dust when we bring up just one more battlefront: Google Sheets orMicrosoft Excel? When it comes down to it, these spreadsheet tools share some commonalities. They both:

Help you solve complex calculations

Work to store, sort, analyze and filter data

Generate code, keywords or any type of list

Help to develop standard operating procedures

But there's no questioning that they play to different strengths. Here are a few main differences between the two:

1. Free Vs. Definitely Not Free

Your mom might have once told you that you get what you pay for — but Google Sheets is not one of those things and neither is my stick and poke tattoo, mom. Any person can use Google Sheets for free — it's included as an app when you get a Gmail subscription. So if you're a bootstrapping entrepreneur, starting a small business or want to launch a passion project, it's a perfect way to get a powerful tool for little to no overhead. Plus, a subscription to Apps for Work (the business version of Google's productivity suite) is as low as $5 per user, per month.

You really can't beat those numbers — especially compared to a standalone copy of Excel 2013, which will run you $110. An Office365 Personal subscription, which includes the full Microsoft Office suite, starts at $7 a month, or about $70 a year — and that's for one user.

While price on its own is never a reason to select one platform over another, if you're a small organization trying to bootstrap its way into profitability, it can definitely make a difference.

2. Collaboration Features

Far and away one of the best features with Sheets is collaboration — and if you're a fast-moving, team-centric organization, then it's probably the spreadsheet solution for you. While Excel has powerful collaborative features too, Sheets was made with real-time collaboration in mind. It's lightweight, powerful and made to move at the pace a team moves with simultaneous editing and instantaneous, real-time commenting. So even if you're spread out over the globe and working in different time zones, Sheets can function as though you're all sitting at the same table.

3. Integration With Other Apps

Here's another cool Google Sheets feature: it's made by the folks at Google, who also happen to own Google Search and all the other Google Apps. Meaning Sheets can import all kinds of data from other Google services, whether you're translating stuff, fetching historical securities from Google Finance or even culling information from the internet directly into your Sheet.

Don't count Excel out, though — in terms of versatility, you can automate workflows in Excel, get it to solve Sudoku puzzles for you and collect/crunch a huge amount of data. You can even create gorgeous, interactive graphs and charts and make art.

4. Revision History

There is a special circle in hell reserved for people who send another version of the working Excel file at 5 P.M. To track editing history, Excel asks you to save multiple appended versions of the file. That can get confusing and frustrating, leading to doubled over efforts and mishaps — and you could still not have the best version of the file at the end.

But Google Sheets can function as a literal timeline: you see every edit made by every user at the time that it was made, and owners can choose to revert back to a former version or accept changes if they look good.

The Judgement

When it comes down to sheer functionality, Excel sits at the top of the mountain for a good reason: when you need to work with advanced functions, crunch huge amounts of data or even make that data look incredible, there's no better tool. But for most of us, our spreadsheet needs are more modest — and that makes Google Sheets the perfect alternative, especially if you're working with remote teams.

If you're interested in making the switch, or just learning how you could be a Sheets power user, check out this Master Google Sheets (And See Why It's Better Than Excel) training – usually $297, you can get it here for $18, or 93% off.

Buy it here.

Want to dig deeper into Excel and manipulate data like a pro? Then the Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle: Lifetime Access is the one for you — usually $1,380, you can get it now for $49, or 96% off.

Buy it here.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.