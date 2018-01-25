What Would Happen If You Never Took Off Your Hat?

​This is What Would Happen If, a close examination of mundane hypothetical situations. Each week, we look at something that you could do but probably never would, and take it to its logical endpoint. This week: What would happen if never took off your hat?

It might seem in this particular moment, with biting cold and gray skies, that always sporting some form of head cover is vital. But heck, you could argue that there is never not a great time to be wearing a hat.

Hot outside? Wear a hat to keep your face out of the sun's powerful rays. Formal setting? The right hat (emphasis on "right"!) can set you apart from the rest of the rubes in the room. Preparing food? A hat can make it look like you know what you're doing and also keep stray hairs out of your dish.

There are few clothing items as functional as they are stylish. This presents the question: Would it ever make sense to forgo a hat? What would even happen if you never took your hat off?

As practical and great as hats are, the truth is that they, for most folks, sit on top of a fickle beast: a head of hair. Given that we have enough problems with our hair as it is — maybe it's not thick enough, maybe it's too greasy or maybe it's too straight — it's hard to imagine it cooperating with a hat for any extended period of time.

At some point, we've all been blessed with a case of hat hair. But might we risk worse? You can potentially, hypothetically lose your hair if you wear a hat for long enough. But it's not what you think.

"An association between wearing helmets or hats and hair loss may historically derive from men noting hair loss after returning from military service," writes Meghan Feely, a board-certified dermatologist here in New York in an email to me. "This may be coincidental, as men in their 20s and 30s may begin to develop androgenic alopecia ('male-pattern' baldness)."

It's not exactly a question of how long you wear a hat, but rather how tightly that hat fits you. Those who wear tight braids, use curlers or wear wigs might already be familiar with the effects of traction alopecia, a common form of hair loss characterized by applying tension or "traction" to the hair follicle, and thus causing bald spots, Feely explains.

"If the hat is heavy or somehow applies traction to the hair shaft, it could theoretically cause this form of hair loss," says Feely. "But a hat generally will not exert this type of pressure."

Another potential, but also highly unlikely, situation is a condition known as pressure alopecia. This is another form of hair loss typically observed in people who've just gotten out of an operation. Apparently the combination of low blood pressure and constant pressure from lying in a hospital bed while recovering can cause some areas of the scalp to go bald. Though, Feely points out, the simple act of turning a patient's head is enough to avoid it, and "the pressure applied by the weight of the head on the hospital bed generally significantly exceeds that of the pressure applied to the scalp by a piece of fabric."

While the actual mechanics of wearing a hat — a piece of fabric resting on top of your scalp, as Feely so elegantly puts it — might not pose any real risk, the reality that we live in an imperfect world full of sweat and germs definitely does.

In this hypothetical we've devised, we're running on the strict assumption that you will never, not even for a second, remove your hat. We're also going to assume that you doing this will also complicate the process of bathing yourself.

In other words, you wearing a hat all the time probably means you're never going to wash your hair. Your hat will collect and store all kinds of bacteria from the outside world. Meanwhile, your head will sweat and secrete oils and shed dead skin cells. The bacteria in your hat will just freaking love this. As you've come to expect from our little series, bacteria left to its own devices on the human body is often not good.

So, take it away Dr. Feely: "A soiled hat could potentially lead to skin infections of the scalp, such as folliculitis, which can lead to inflammation of hair follicles and contribute to hair loss without treatment."

There you go folks. Hat enthusiasts rejoice: wearing one every day is fine. It's when that hat becomes a soiled, stinking breeding ground for bacteria that things turn decidedly not fine. It's nothing to lose your hat over.