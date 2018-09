As people who filter through internet content all day, we often feel like we have a deep, jaded sense of the human condition — that we've seen it all. And then, something like this video of a man-without-a-plan trying to shave his face on a New Jersey transit train pops up, and we are shaken to our core.





Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

He's a misfit. He's a hero. He's a misunderstood man trying to make it in this crazy world that demands productivity at all costs.