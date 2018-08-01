Shark Swims Way Too Close To Oblivious Paddle Boarder

Sometimes, ignorance is bliss. In the case of accidentally paddle boarding by a white shark... well, we're not sure bliss is exactly the word, but that's certainly a hell of a lot better than doing it knowingly.

That's exactly what happened to this lucky outdoor enthusiast. Check out this photo captured by photographer Cody DeGroff:





For anyone who's seen "Jaws," that iconic silhouette drifting toward you through the water might be the scariest thing you could ever see. But according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, the paddle boarder didn't even see the shark coming.

That's pretty remarkable, because take a look at how close that shark got:





A similar moment was caught on camera at this same beach — Nauset Public Beach in Massachusetts — a few years back in 2016. Take a look at this photo by Wayne Davis:





Yikes. Paddle boarding seems fun, but we'll stay on dry land, thank you very much.





[Cody DeGroff via Atlantic White Shark Conservancy]​