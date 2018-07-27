THIS IS WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS

How Many Major Companies Share Board Members, Visualized

One of the defining features of our time is that economy has been hijacked by a small number of extraordinarily wealthy individuals who are working together to amass and retain power and money. If you disagree with this analysis, well, may I present to you the following visualization? Redditor qwerty2020 "scraped Reuters for the board members of the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 using Python, then used D3 to create the visualization, highlighting the companies with shared board members." Turns out, a whole lot of these companies — 78% of them, to be exact — share board members.

 

Considering that these companies are ostensibly independent and in competition with one another, they sure don't seem to mind the abundance of conflicts of interest on their boards! 

Check out an interactive version of the chart on Data Interview Q's, and if you're feeling really masochistic, read this article about how CEO pay has grown about 1000% since the late 1980s.

Data Interview Q's via Reddit

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

