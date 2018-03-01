Why 'The Shape Of Water' Is The Perfect Best Picture For This Garbage Year We Had

​2017 was a weird year. Naturally, it gifted us a weird year in film. It's a year where Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig find themselves up against Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan for best director. It's a year where Daniel Day Lewis is a dark horse for best actor and Timothée Chalamet is a sleeper favorite.

It's also a year where a Cold War sci-fi romance story about a mute woman and an amphibious humanoid creature who fall in love and have canonical sex leads the pack of nine for best picture, according to FiveThirtyEight.

So what does it say about us as a movie-viewing public (and the Academy as a movie-voting body) if "The Shape of Water" takes home the statue? Spoilers ahead.

In 2017 We Wanted To Give Voices To The Voiceless

"The Shape of Water" stars a phenomenal Sally Hawkins playing the role of Elisa Esposito, a mute custodian at a government facility that quickly becomes the home to an imprisoned fish-man creature from South America, Doug Jones as the unnamed-but-credited "Amphibian Man." The two develop a friendship, and then a romantic relationship. Neither of them utters a single word throughout the entire film. It's a powerful thing, watching a pair of sympathetic characters wordlessly fall for each other on screen. And it hasn't really been done since "The Artist" (2012), which, I should point out, was not a sci-fi love story about a woman and a fish, but instead a modern silent movie about movies.

There's a moment in "The Shape of Water" that may very well be the scene that earned both Hawkins and her co-star Richard Jenkins, as Elisa's roommate Giles, their nominations for acting (lead and supporting, respectively.) Right at the end of the first act, Elisa signs to Giles. She asks him to translate her signs to words, to literally give her a voice. Opposite Hawkins' incredible physical acting, this is what Jenkins delivers:

When he looks at me, the way he looks at me... He does not know what I lack, or how I am incomplete. He sees me for what I am, as I am. He's happy to see me. Every time. Every day. Now, I can either save him... or let him die.

Watching two world class actors come together to execute a moving monologue about finding one's place in the world is remarkable. It sticks with you throughout the film. And for a movie which certain corners of the internet would have you believe is a corny joke about bestiality, it feels like an extra special triumph.

In 2017 (And Every Other Year Too?) We Kinda Wanna Have Sex With Monsters

However, this is a movie where an adult human woman has a sexual relationship with a man-fish hybrid creature. And since screenwriter and director Guillermo del Toro went out of his way to make it explicitly known that yes, the two did have sex, let's talk about that for a minute.

Del Toro certainly did not invent the concept of human-on-monster sex. In fact, there are rumors he didn't come up with a lot of what's in "Shape of Water," but that's a whole separate blog post.

Human/monster relations, especially between women and monsters, has a long history in cinema, particularly in the horror, disaster and (duh) monster genres. But what is this sort of fishy business doing in our Academy Award nominated romance period drama? As Meg Downey writes in The Hollywood Reporter, this might have to do with the fact that Guillermo del Toro is a seasoned horror movie master before all else.

But let's forget about the storied history of monster fricking for a second. Maybe the reason Doug Jones' fish boy works so well as the love interest for "Shape of Water" is because he provides the perfect foil to all human men. Most of the male characters we see on screen ooze toxic masculinity, none more so than Michael Shannon's bad guy Strickland, who physically decomposes as the narrative wears on and his character grows more despicable. All this highlights the creature's humanity and makes it feels good to root for the girl to end up with him, who somehow feels safer than his human counterparts despite the fact that he's, well, a monster.

And in the year of #MeToo, it seems fitting that a man is found out to actually be the monster.

We're Okay With Not Reading Into Things If It Means We Can Have A Happy Ending

While the whole "does Elisa fuck the fish man" thing is not left up to interpretation in the slightest, the ending toward which the film spends its two hours and three minutes building up to is somewhat akin to a close-up of a spinning top.

Minutes from the end of the film, the fish man jumps into the water taking Elisa with him, and right then we get a second great monologue from Richard Jenkins, this time via voiceover.

If I told you about her, what would I say? That they lived happily ever after? I believe they did. That they were in love? That they remained in love? I'm sure that's true...

Do they live happily ever after? Does Elisa live at all? Do the fish man's healing abilities allow him to bring people back from the dead? Does the fish man have a previously undisclosed ability that allows him to give humans the ability to breathe underwater?

The fact that the film exists in the first place is a sort of meditation on expectations. It's a romance movie with a "don't judge a book by its cover" theme from a director chiefly known for exposing our deepest fears and anxieties. Our heroes Elisa, Giles and Octavia Spencer's Zelda, despite being almost a little uncomfortably flawless and capital-G Good, are routinely put down by their surroundings over and over again. And yet, even in the moments where Elisa confronts Strickland face-to-face the movie's soundtrack hardly wavers from its light uplifting tones.

We could all chose to read this movie as a tragedy, one where Elisa stands up to adversity, falls in love and creates a better life for the object of her affection. But by and large, we don't read the movie like that. And I think perhaps the greatest trick Guillermo del Toro, his cast and crew pull during "The Shape of Water" is convincing all of us to see the glass as half full.





