As the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to vote to send Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, survivors of sexual assault confronted Senator Jeff Flake — a committee Republican who's considered a swing vote — in an elevator and tearfully asked him to acknowledge their experiences.

A sexual assault survivor just confronted Jeff Flake (who just announced he's voting for Kavanaugh): "Don't look away from me! Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me, that you will let people like that go into the highest court of the land" pic.twitter.com/Jix2BI090B — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 28, 2018

Flake has said he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.