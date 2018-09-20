Is 'Serial' Season 3 Good? Here's What The First Impressions Say

"​Serial," the true crime podcast that reinvigorated both true crime and podcasts in 2014, is back today with a third season.

The show spent its sophomore season investigating the high-profile disappearance of American solider Bowe Bergdahl from a US military base in Afghanistan, which predictably did not match the lightning-in-a-bottle success of the first season. Sarah Koenig, co-creator Julie Snyder and reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi return the US criminal justice system, focusing on Cleveland's Justice Center. The first two episodes are out now, and the early impressions are rolling in. Is "Serial" back?

It Returns To Themes Of Season 1, But Takes A Different Approach

The season’s aim is to tackle questions of law and justice by looking not at a single case like Adnan Syed’s in season one, but at a wide range of cases that come through the court, from more “trivial” day-to-day affairs to more serious ones like murder. The idea is to place these individual cases in the broader context of how effective America’s judicial system actually is, and who is ultimately impacted the most when it works or when it doesn’t.



[Vox]

Koenig’s co-producer and fellow This American Life alum Julie Snyder came up with the idea to focus on one city’s court system after reading Courtroom 302, in which author Steve Bogira spent one year reporting from Chicago's Cook County Criminal Courthouse. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could try to do something like that for the radio?” Snyder asked Koenig.



[The Daily Beast]

It, Crucially, Acknowledges Its Own Cultural Impact

Serial begins its third season with considerable baggage. The team appears to be shouldering not just enormous expectation and ambition — I’ve spoken to more than a few people have compared the premise of new season’s premise to The Wire, which isn’t particularly accurate, but still hefty — but also the weight of its own shadow. The first season continues to loom over the podcast almost four years after its debut: the true-crime affiliation, the collective and ethically complicated obsession, the SNL skit. It seems pretty clear to me that the team will probably not be able to shake that off, and it also seems clear to me that this new season, given the complexity of its goal, will probably not hit the same highs as that first phenomenal run.



[Vulture]

It all feels like potentially fraught terrain for Koenig to navigate, and for listeners to experience along with her, right from the start: In the episode’s opening “scene,” she tries to make awkward small talk in an elevator and fails brutally. We can tell she’s trying, but there’s a sense that the social dynamics of Serial’s quest to go behind the scenes of the inside of the law will perhaps be a hard nut for Koenig and her reporting partner, assistant producer Emmanuel Dzotsi, to crack.



[Vox]

True Crime And 'Serial' Fans Will Find A Lot To Love, But Probably Will Not Match The First Season

As with its predecessors, at the core of the series is Koenig’s trademark humanity. There is nuance in her storytelling, and also blunt irritation and astonishment. While she doesn’t presume to tell us what to think, her reaction to what she sees tends to influence ours. The show is unlikely to set the internet ablaze in the way that the first season did, since that was an anomaly in which a growing format with no firm identity found its ideal partner. Serial’s third season is, nonetheless, a smart documentary that sheds light on a murky, complex system and is testament to the curiosity, skill and tenacity of Koenig and her team.

[Financial Times]

Between the richness of the script and the scale of its scope and the crispness of its execution — did I mention that the revamped theme song is just delicious this season? — Serial’s third season is off on a fantastic start. I can’t wait for more.



[Vulture]



