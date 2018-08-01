US Senator References The 'This Is Fine' Meme In Statement Addressing Russian Election Interference

​Well, it was bound to happen eventually. In a hearing on Wednesday, Republican Senator Richard Burr had this to say about yesterday's announcement from Facebook that it had banned 32 pages and accounts tied to Russian misinformation campaigns run during the 2016 presidential election.

Referencing internet meme, Sen. Richard Burr says of Russian interference efforts: "Some feel that we as a society are sitting in a burning room, calmly drinking a cup of coffee, telling ourselves 'this is fine.' That's not fine." https://t.co/Yr9SwxBwyk pic.twitter.com/w4VUPRMWWi — ABC News (@ABC) August 1, 2018

You might say that a senior senator, who is also the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, referencing a popular internet joke used by many folks to express both disgust and hopelessness with our current political climate is tacit acknowledgement.

You might also say, noticing the slight grin Senator Burr makes as he is about to deliver his internet-flecked statement, that this is merely yet another failed attempt to score points with the youngs — another aging politician who thinks young people are too stupid to understand anything remotely serious without slathering on the thick cheese of internet humor.

Either way, you will probably agree with Senator Burr. This is fine.