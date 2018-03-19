Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Pedestrian In First Autonomous Vehicle Death

​For the first time, a self-driving vehicle in autonomous mode has killed a person. ABC 15, an Arizona news station, has reported that a pedestrian was fatally injured overnight by a self-driving Uber car in Tempe.

The Uber vehicle was reportedly driving early Monday when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

[ABC 15]

Uber has reportedly paused all of its self-driving vehicle pilot operations in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto and is cooperating with local authorities.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family," an Uber spokesperson told The Verge. "We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

Uber confirms that the vehicle was traveling in autonomous mode with a safety driver behind the wheel during the crash.

[The Verge]

In 2016, a Tesla driver was killed when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer while in semi-autonomous mode. However, it was later determined that the driver ignored warnings to keep his hands on the steering wheel and made no effort to brake or swerve. The Tempe crash appears to be the first time that a person has died due to a self-driving car's algorithm rather than human error.