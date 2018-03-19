An autonomous Uber vehicle in San Francisco. 

 Dllu/Wikimedia Commons
UBER PAUSES AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TESTS

Self-Driving Uber Car Kills Pedestrian In First Autonomous Vehicle Death

​For the first time, a self-driving vehicle in autonomous mode has killed a person. ABC 15, an Arizona news station, has reported that a pedestrian was fatally injured overnight by a self-driving Uber car in Tempe.

The Uber vehicle was reportedly driving early Monday when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.


The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. 

[ABC 15]

Uber has reportedly paused all of its self-driving vehicle pilot operations in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto and is cooperating with local authorities.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family," an Uber spokesperson told The Verge. "We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."


Uber confirms that the vehicle was traveling in autonomous mode with a safety driver behind the wheel during the crash.

[The Verge]

In 2016, a Tesla driver was killed when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer while in semi-autonomous mode. However, it was later determined that the driver ignored warnings to keep his hands on the steering wheel and made no effort to brake or swerve. The Tempe crash appears to be the first time that a person has died due to a self-driving car's algorithm rather than human error.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
AIR APPARENT

2 diggs The Verge
As The Verge's resident headphones obsessive, I'm not supposed to like the AirPods. But this year, I finally got around to testing a pair of the AirPods for myself, and I finally understand why everyone who owns them loves them.