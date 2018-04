This self-alley-oop-from-the-dang-three-point-line happened at the All NorCal Games in Livermore, California, on April 1st, but we can assure you it is not a joke:

What did I just witness pic.twitter.com/g1ZrHMmy02 — Mac Man (@aaron_macman) April 2, 2018

Most of the replies to the original tweet are quibbles about whether this was a travel or not. And look: it probably is. But, more importantly... does it matter? Take a look from another angle:



​Dang.