The Screenplay Software Hollywood Uses

Got a script idea? Great! Got the inclination to write it? Even better! Now here’s the point where literally anything can derail you. Work, family, season six of 'The Sopranos'. If you want to actually do the damn thing, you need to set yourself up for success.

Final Draft 10 is an efficient, easy-to-use software touted by some of the most genius screenwriters and producers around (David Lynch, Sofia Coppola, etc., etc.). Instead of spending an entire night sweating, crying and trying to figure out how to properly indent a paragraph, Final Draft lets you stick to even the stickiest of industry standards when churning out your screenplay, play or script. That means you can focus on the story, not the minutia.

Here are three of our favorite Final Draft features.

1. Templates don't do the heavy lifting — but they make things easier.

Final Draft 10 includes more than 100 templates to choose from, whether you want to write a screenplay, teleplay, stage play or sitcom (or all of them). You don't need education in industry standards; you just need to have a great idea and the desire to bring it to life. Final Draft does the rest by paginating and formatting your script that'll lend it a sense of authority and expertness to whoever's reading it. Plus, handy tools like title pages and keyboard shortcuts help make the whole windy way of exploring your creative genius a lot less painful.

2. Always get the big-picture view of storytelling.

Developing something (anything!) from scratch is hard. It can be messy and overwhelming. And it can be easy to feel lost and overwhelmed as you obsess over the smallest details. But Final Draft helps you construct and outline your script at a high level, giving you a macro view of what's going on, so that you can examine what needs to happen from an action-based storytelling standpoint. There's a Story Map feature that'll help you plot your script's ups and downs, and a Beat Board that'll aid you in mapping out when critical plot points must happen.

3. Collaborate in a way that's helpful.

Too many cooks in the kitchen is terrible. And when all the cooks start talking over each other in the kitchen, aka the writers room, aka your living room, it’s easy to lose focus and perspective. Don't do that. And don't try to burrow in your bedroom and solo the whole development process either.

Final Draft lets you work in teams and get feedback in real-time — and it does it without ruining your drafts by merging changes (hallelujah). No writer's room necessary (unless you want it) — whether your partner is in the room next door, or a few time zones away, you can still get by with a little help from your friends.

Usually, Final Draft costs you $249.99 — but you can get it here for $124.99, or half off the usual price. Alright, time to get to work.​





