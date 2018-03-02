EPA Chief Disputes Evolution In Unearthed Recordings

In unearthed recordings from 2005, current EPA Chief Scott Pruitt can be heard disputing the widely-accepted scientific theory of evolution, along with expressing other controversial positions.
The recordings, which were provided to Politico by an unnamed research firm, aligns with Pruitt's history of denying scientific evidence, having previously questioned the validity of climate change and the impact of global warming.
In another recording, Pruitt seems to agree with a radio host "the Muslim religion" is "not so much a religion as it is a terrorist organization in many instances."
Pruitt also reportedly called for a Constitutional convention that would ban gay marriage and abortion, saying "It scares me to a large degree to go into something like a constitutional convention, ’cause that means that we’re going to have to really be educated, and informed, and debate...But you know what? Maybe it’s time."
As EPA chief, Pruitt has come under fire from Democrats for curbing environmental regulations, scaling back pollution testing and frequently flying first class using tax-payer money.