EPA Chief Disputes Evolution In Unearthed Recordings

In unearthed recordings from 2005, current EPA Chief Scott Pruitt can be heard disputing the widely-accepted scientific theory of evolution, along with expressing other controversial positions.

The recordings, which were provided to Politico by an unnamed research firm, aligns with Pruitt's history of denying scientific evidence, having previously questioned the validity of climate change and the impact of global warming.

“There aren’t sufficient scientific facts to establish the theory of evolution, and it deals with the origins of man, which is more from a philosophical standpoint than a scientific standpoint,” Pruitt said on an Oklahoma radio program in 2005. https://t.co/20oZv5lOG8 pic.twitter.com/i8QpcYvfkQ — POLITICO (@politico) March 2, 2018

In another recording, Pruitt seems to agree with a radio host "the Muslim religion" is "not so much a religion as it is a terrorist organization in many instances."

As a guest on a radio show in 2005, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt did not object when the program’s host described Islam as “not so much a religion as it is a terrorist organization in many instances.”

https://t.co/klIfcxXWSm via @emilyhholden @alexcguillen pic.twitter.com/e43aJfk2oH — POLITICO (@politico) March 2, 2018

Pruitt also reportedly called for a Constitutional convention that would ban gay marriage and abortion, saying "It scares me to a large degree to go into something like a constitutional convention, ’cause that means that we’re going to have to really be educated, and informed, and debate...But you know what? Maybe it’s time."

As EPA chief, Pruitt has come under fire from Democrats for curbing environmental regulations, scaling back pollution testing and frequently flying first class using tax-payer money.







