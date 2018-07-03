Scott Pruitt Made His Employees Pay For His Hotels — Here Are All The Worst Things He's Done As EPA Head

Monday night brought another round of damaging revelations for the embattled head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt. The Washington Post reported that Pruitt, who somehow ​still has his job, used his position to try to get his wife a job with at least a $200,000 salary and that he had employees book his hotel rooms on their personal cards — and then didn't reimburse them.

The story is the latest in a long string of revelations about how Pruitt is using his office to make money for himself. Since this has been going on for a while, we've rounded up some of the worst things Pruitt has been accused of over the last year and a half.

Using EPA Employees To Get His Wife A Job

July 2, 2018: Pruitt Had An EPA Employee Try To Find His Wife A High-Paying Job



[Former EPA associate administrator for the Office of Policy, Samantha] Dravis, who The Post recently reported had helped seek employment for Pruitt's wife, Marlyn, told investigators that the administrator wanted his spouse to find a post with an annual salary of more than $200,000, according to one individual familiar with the matter.



[Washington Post]

June 5, 2018: Pruitt Tasked EPA Employee With Securing His Wife A Chick-fil-A Franchise

Three months after Scott Pruitt was sworn in as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, his scheduler emailed Dan Cathy, chief executive of the fast-food company Chick-fil-A, with an unusual request: Would Cathy meet with Pruitt to discuss "a potential business opportunity"? A call was arranged, then canceled, and Pruitt eventually spoke with someone from the company’s legal department. Only then did he reveal that the "opportunity" on his mind was a job for his wife, Marlyn. "The subject of that phone call was an expression of interest in his wife becoming a Chick-fil-A franchisee," company representative Carrie Kurlander told The Washington Post via email.

[Washington Post]

Renting A Discounted DC Condo From A Lobbyist's Wife

March 30, 2018: Pruitt Got A Sweet Deal On A Condo — From The Wife Of A Top Energy Lobbyist

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency paid just $50 a night to stay in a Capitol Hill condominium linked to a prominent Washington lobbyist whose firm represents a roster of fossil fuel companies... [Lobbyist J. Steven Hart's] firm's clients include Exxon Mobil Corp. and the major liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc. — companies that have billions at stake in regulatory decisions over which Pruitt presides.

[NBC News]

It emerged in April that Pruitt overstayed his welcome in the condo, and his landlords changed the locks on him. And it was later revealed that:



April 21, 2018: Turns Out Pruitt Did Meet With The Lobbyist

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, met personally last year with J. Steven Hart, the lobbyist whose wife had rented him a $50-a-night Capitol Hill condo, a disclosure that contradicts earlier statements that E.P.A. lobbying by Mr. Hart had not occurred. The meeting was set up on behalf of an executive associated with Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. Previously, Mr. Hart and his lobbying firm, Williams & Jensen, had maintained that Mr. Hart never lobbied Mr. Pruitt in 2017, when Mr. Pruitt was living in a condo co-owned by Mr. Hart’s wife, or in the time since then.

[New York Times]

Crazy Spending

March 20, 2018: $105,000 Spent On First-Class Flights

Pruitt has drawn criticism for regularly booking first-class flights rather than the coach tickets recommended by EPA protocol. The agency has said the expensive flights were necessary because of the high number of security threats Pruitt has received. That $105,000 figure doesn't include an additional $58,000 Pruitt rang up on charter flights and a military jet to carry him and his staff from an event with President Donald Trump in Cincinnati to catch a connecting flight to Europe out of New York, according to previously released records.

[Politico]

April 7, 2018: Pruitt Obliterating His Budget With Huge Security Detail And First-Class Travel

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's concern with his safety came at a steep cost to taxpayers as his swollen security detail blew through overtime budgets and at times diverted officers away from investigating environmental crimes. Altogether, the agency spent millions of dollars for a 20-member full-time detail that is more than three times the size of his predecessor's part-time security contingent.

[CNBC]

April 16, 2018: A $43,000 Soundproof Booth For His Office!

The $43,000 purchase of a soundproof booth for Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's office violated federal law, the Government Accountability Office concluded Monday.... The $24,570 "privacy booth for the administrator" was ordered in August from a Virginia-based company that specializing in soundproofing materials. The total price of around $43,000 included renovations to prepare space for the booth, including removing a closed circuit camera system.



[CNN]

Miscellaneous Bad Behavior

July 2, 2018: Pruitt Had Employees Put His Hotels On Personal Credit Cards, Did Not Reimburse Them

According to a current and former EPA official, Pruitt routinely asked his assistants — including then-executive scheduler Sydney Hupp — to put hotel reservations on their personal credit cards rather than his own. In one instance, according to former deputy chief of staff Kevin Chmielewski, Hupp was stuck with a bill of roughly $600 for a booking she had made for the administrator's family during the transition. Chmielewski said in an interview last month that he was in Jackson's office when Hupp approached Pruitt's chief of staff to explain that the period for transition reimbursements had expired and that Pruitt had not covered the bill.

[Washington Post]

April 9, 2018: Pruitt Lied About Giving His Closest Aides Big Raises

The EPA administrator has said he "didn't know" about unusual salary bumps given to a pair of trusted aides, but a message from one of those staffers claims otherwise.

[The Atlantic]



