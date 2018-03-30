INCREDIBLE

36-Year-Old Accountant Steps Into NHL Game As Emergency Backup Goalie, Makes 7 Saves

​Scott Foster played college hockey at Western Michigan... but that was over a decade ago. These days he's an accountant in Chicago, but he also serves as an emergency backup goalie at Blackhawks games, ready to stand in in the (exceedingly rare) occasions both Blackhawks' goalies are injured during the game. 

One of those exceedingly rare occasions happened on Thursday night, and Foster was called in to protect a 6-2 Chicago lead in the third period against Winnipeg:

 

And defend it he did, making 7 saves to preserve the win:

 



