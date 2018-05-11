Did Trump Know About The Allegations Against Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman In 2013?

On Monday, The New Yorker published stories from four women recounting horrifying threats and physical abuse from now-former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (who resigned in the wake of the revelations). The tales of drunken beatings from the progressive crusader who has routinely faced off with President Trump throughout his presidency were sudden and shocking enough. Now, the story has gotten even more bizarre.

On Friday, New York-based attorney Peter Gleason, who has previously run for Manhattan DA as a Republican, claimed in a letter to the judge overseeing the Michael Cohen case that he indirectly informed Donald Trump about two women who came to him separately in 2012 and 2013 alleging abuse from Schneiderman.

Gleason says he advised the women not to report the abuse because, based on his experience with previous corruption cases, he believed that "the very entities that were established to protect [them] would ultimately turn on [them]." Gleason goes on to explain that he recounted the stories to former New York Post columnist Stephen Dunleavy, who offered to talk to Donald Trump about the matter (it's not specified why Donald Trump would be relevant here). Gleason says that afterwards Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, called him to discuss the matter. The letter ends with the request to seal the records of his conversations with Cohen about the allegations. You can read the full letter below.

The revelations, if true, create a series of troubling questions.

First and foremost, why would Gleason go to Steve Dunleavy and Donald Trump? Dunleavy is known as a former populist, right-wing columnist at the New York Post. The New York Times called him a "Rupert Murdoch acolyte," and "the personification of Mr. Murdoch's brand of tabloid journalism." Dunleavy certainly had experience with corrupt politicians before, but he had also defended them at times, once penning a series of columns defending Wayne DuMond, who was convicted of raping a relative of Bill Clinton. Before his presidency, Trump was famously reliant on the Post, among other tabloids, for coverage, so the connection with Dunleavy is no surprise. But sharing the cases with Trump is curious.

The timing of the communications lines up strangely well with a case brought against Trump University by none other than Eric Schneiderman. In August 2013, the state of New York filed a $40 million suit against the company, with Schneiderman personally calling Trump "a political hack." Regardless of intent, it appears as if Gleason provided Trump with the ammo for blackmail against Schneiderman right as the former DA was bringing a case against him. Shortly after the filing against him, Trump tweeted about Schneiderman.

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone - next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Even more mysterious is the fact that it appears that Trump, who is no stranger to the art of manipulation, didn't seem to use what he had learned. The Trump University case continued, and in 2014, Trump was eventually found personally liable for running the company without a license. In 2018, Trump agreed to pay $25 million to aggrieved students of the one-time university.

While it's hard to verifiably discern anyone's intent in this situation, we do know, thanks to the Washington Post, that Cohen "wanted his business calls on tape so he could use them later as leverage." With this information, Cohen's call to Gleason suggests that at the very least, Cohen probably had the allegations against Schneiderman on tape.

Another curious element of the story is Gleason's advice not to go to prosecutors with the information. In the era of #MeToo, the proposition seems absurd and is sure to provoke theories that Gleason was collaborating with Trump to strategically use the allegations, and now wants to bury their plans. Looking at it from a 2013 perspective, however, makes Gleason's claims that pursuing prosecution would be futile seem as equally plausible as conspiracy. People like Harvey Weinstein, Schneiderman and Trump himself had been (and still are) allowed to go about their business simply because of their positions or powerful connections.

While the revelations leave a lot to chew on, it's important to note that they don't delegitimize the claims of the women who have spoken out against Schneiderman. Ronan Farrow, who co-authored The New Yorker piece about Schneiderman, claims that none of his leads were sourced from Trump-related people, and that the women in the story (some of whom were public figures themselves) were noted Democrats.

Nope. None of our leads came via Trump people, and we had no knowledge of Gleason. No surprise there were other investigations—legit ones and political smears—as allegations were so widespread. But ours didn’t flow from any of that. Women in the story were all Dems, incidentally. pic.twitter.com/WxDMDhiKzm — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 11, 2018



