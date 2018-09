What's scarier than a great white shark?

How about a great white shark opening its terrible, snaggle-toothed mouth to reveal a demonic face in its underbelly?

This isn't a hypothetical or a joke — take a look, y'all:





Snapped off the coast of Port Lincoln, Australia, this image is scary to anyone who's afraid of either sharks or spooky faces. We're not saying it's haunted... but if you wanted to forward this post to 10 people on your buddy list just as a precaution, that might be a good idea.





[calypsostarcharters via Boing Boing]