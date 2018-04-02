Slightly Tilted Satellite Images Of Cities Will Make You Feel So Very Small

The satellite photography of Earth that we've grown accustomed to is all basically the same. Straight down, perpendicular to the ground, just from miles above it. So to shake things up, former NASA scientist and data visual pro Robert Simmon changed the game: he ever so slightly titled the satellite's camera's angle.

"It’s like getting a view out the window of an airplane 450 kilometers high," Simmon writes in his blog post where he first published these stunning photographs that make nature and human civilization come to life at scale.

And Simmon's right, it's a whole new view previously inaccessible for those of us not smart enough to get into NASA or not lucky enough to be distantly related to Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos.



This is Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Notice the height of the skyscraper at the center, but also the extreme sprawl around the city.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9ebb082ede2c411086f89fc0035856b0_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Houston, Texas actually has a similar phenomenon going on, though on a different scale.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9e550121050f448495e2320245f9675b_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Shanghai's Pudong district is somewhat similar, but with the Yellow River running through the center of it.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/41c3facecc754b6194ccf1e89682e2b5_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





In fact, one thing that's consistently fascinating is how cities grapple with the shape of the land around them.

Like this river carving out Bilbao, Spain:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/cee1e046ae4c4541a7649d14be8f6517_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Or Cape Town, South Africa, which is tucked between a mountainside and the Pacific Ocean.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/21468a08397443b7baece5b7b8479e92_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





And words are fairly useless when attempting to convey Doha, Qatar.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0c74597ea6ec4331a1fa82d30108af93_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





Of course, Simmon's photographic technique is also good for shots of just good old nature.

Take Bora Bora. Just look at it:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5fb55a1240624c92a7e8c792e0cd7c90_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





And on the other side of the globe, Russia's Klyuchevskaya Volcano. Whoa.

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bd359d86cb9140bab038dc330e552667_0f5ba48f53f449c497756c2f983482ef_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;





See more incredible images like these at Rob Simmon's blog post on Medium.

[Via Fast Company]