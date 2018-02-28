THE PHOTOS ARE QUITE SOMETHING

A Pennsylvania Church Held A Gun Commitment Ceremony Where People Wore Bullet Crowns

How did you respond to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people two weeks ago? Did you hug your loved ones? Call your elected representatives? Take a media break for your mental health?

All of those responses seem normal and reasonable. Slightly less normal and reasonable? The gun blessing ceremony held at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, also known as Sanctuary Church, in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, where congregants brought in AR-15 rifles and wore crowns made out of bullets.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reported that the church invited its members to bring (unloaded) semiautomatic rifles — or gift certificates for semiautomatic rifles — "to show their willingness to defend their families, communities and nation." 

In an announcement on its website of the Feb. 28 blessed marriage ceremony in Newfoundland, the church called on couples to bring the accouterments of the nation of Cheon Il Guk, including crowns representing the sovereignty of kings and queens and a "rod of iron." The latter was identified "as an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle or equivalents such as an AK semiautomatic rifle."


"If unable to purchase and legally transport such a 'rod of iron' because of laws barring the purchase of such weapons, or other reasons, couples are invited to purchase a $700 gift certificate from a gun store, as evidence of their intent to purchase a 'rod of iron' in the future," the church said.

The church's ceremony prompted a nearby elementary school to move its classes to a different location for the day due to "the nature of the event."

The Sanctuary Church is an offshoot of the Unification Church, which was founded in the 1950s by the late Sun Myung Moon, became famous for its mass wedding ceremonies and is considered by many former members to be a cult. The Sanctuary Church's founder, Hyung Jin Moon, incited controversy recently by saying that public schools indoctrinate students with "the homosexual political agenda." 

The AP has more photos from the ceremony. 

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.

