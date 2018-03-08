Is The Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ A Substantial Upgrade Over The S8? Here's What The Reviews Say

After the embarrassing and terrifying trend of exploding S7s, Samsung's Galaxy smartphone line found its footing again with last year's S8. Is the S9 (coming March 16th) a leap forward or a modest reinvention? How good is that new camera? Are AR Emoji kinda cool or dumb as hell? Here's what the reviews are saying:





Thankfully, They Moved The Dang Fingerprint Sensor

Where last year the placement of this sensor nearly ruined the Galaxy S8, the fact that it's now so easy to land a finger on it makes the Galaxy S9, well, as simple to unlock as a phone should be.

[TechRadar]



It’s still small, especially compared to scanners on other phones, and it’s still too close to the camera. I’ve found myself frequently swiping on the camera lens when I try to use the gesture to open the notification tray.



[The Verge]





Otherwise, The Design Is Very In-Line With The S8

I love that there are no gigantic camera bumps on either model that would disrupt their sleek constructions.



[Mashable]

In the time since Samsung made small bezels a table stakes feature, other companies have improved upon and iterated on the concept to produce even more immersive designs. Samsung is quick to tell you that the S9 doesn’t have a notch interrupting the screen, but it also doesn’t have the most immersive display anymore, either.



[The Verge]

Samsung keeps the headphone jack, a rarity in a world where the majority of phone makers now ditch it for USB-C only.



[CNET]

The fact it's using Gorilla Glass 5 is a big step forward, as it means the phone is even better able than its predecessor to withstand knocks and drops, removing the need for a case if you're not into encapsulating your new expensive phone.



[TechRadar]





Samsung's Solution For Face Unlocking Isn't Perfect

It will use either the more-secure iris scanner or the quicker-but-less-secure face scanner, depending on the lighting conditions you’re in. However, it’s slow, blinks an annoying red light when it activates the iris scanner, and never feels as seamless as Face ID. Good thing the fingerprint scanner is easier to use now.



[The Verge]



The speed of the Intelligent Scan feature is so much better than last year... where the iris scanner and facial recognition on the S8 were between 30% and 50% accurate, the two together on the Galaxy S9 yield success almost every time.



[TechRadar]

I'm not buying it as a real advantage. It just feels like Samsung wanted to add something as a stop gap until it can use a 3D camera scanner like Face ID.

[CNET]





The Camera Is Top Of The Line, But Has Strengths And Weaknesses Relative To Your iPhones And Pixels

In bright light, the pictures from the Galaxy S9 are without equal in terms of clarity; there’s a sharpness, brightness and overall quality that still stuns when you learn it’s come from a smartphone camera.



[TechRadar]

I was especially impressed by the S9's tastefully tuned HDR mode, which enhanced dynamic range without making my pictures look ridiculously overprocessed. Fine details like a cat's fur was stunningly rendered, especially when viewed on the phone's AMOLED display.



[Wired]



The new, wider aperture is now the largest available on a smartphone and gives those who prefer manual control more room to work with. You can then tweak things like ISO or shutter speed to avoid noise and motion-blur. Those who have the skill or patience to tweak those levels should consider shooting primarily in Pro mode.



[Engadget]

The ability to switch apertures is enticing, and the principle is photographically sound. On a larger camera, controlling the aperture could result in sharper images or better exposure in bright conditions. It also allows for more creative control to produce long exposure effects or separate your subject from the background. But those assumptions about larger camera lenses don’t directly apply to the small lenses and sensors found on a phone.



[The Verge]



In my tests, photos in bright light came out extremely crisp and clear — I was surprised that in one photo of my dog, Mochi, the camera even captured beads of saliva on her snout. Yet in other photos, Samsung’s camera software appeared to oversharpen or oversmooth some textures like patches of grass or the dog’s fur.



[The New York Times]

The iPhone X still takes the prize for color accuracy. The S9 camera still over-saturates and over-processes photos. And the Pixel 2 XL is still the sharpness and low-light champion.



[Mashable]

Keep in mind, the S9+ has a second rear camera:

This year, the S9 Plus comes with an extra feature that the S9 doesn't have: A second camera lens on the back. It's this 12-megapixel telephoto sensor that blesses the Galaxy S9 Plus with the ability to take depth-of-field portrait photos that blur the background so that the subject of your photos stands out.



[CNET]





The New Super-Slo-Mo Feature Is... Well, It's OK

Something that the S9s do that the Pixels and iPhone can't do yet is shoot super-slo-mo at 960 frames per second. For the most part, people don't need such a high framerate -- the 240 fps on the previous generation is perfectly adequate for scampering pets or skateboarding tricks. And as fun as the 960 fps clips are, trying to record them requires some finesse.



[Engadget]



When it works, it's spectacular. Unfortunately, I felt like it was hamstrung by Samsung's finicky camera app. Either the automatic trigger was too sensitive, or the manual trigger simply refused to fire when tapped. You also need plenty of light to make the slo-mo look its absolute best.



[Wired]





AR Emoji Are Not As Fun As Apple's Animoji, Period

It scans your face and then produces a 3D Bitmoji-looking character based on 100 points of your face that kind of maybe sometimes looks like you. Then it takes this character and creates a bunch of reaction GIFs with it that you can send through the keyboard. There are also some weird-looking animals that you can create video clips with like you can do with Animoji.



[The Verge]

The other thing you can do is record a video of yourself speaking as the AR Emoji... and this is where things start to unravel. The Galaxy S9 picks up most of your features, but also gives your avatar a little flickering mouth or eye at times when the camera loses you. It shows that, to make this feature work properly, brands need a more powerful camera, rather than just relying on software and the front-facing option.



[TechRadar]

Some people think making a cartoon avatar of yourself is creepy, especially when the results are comically bad and don't resemble your likeness, but I like them. If you like Bitmoji, you'll like these.



[Mashable]

AR Emoji squashes genetic diversity. There's no curly hair, for example, or realistic shades of blond or red. The narrow skin tone palette could inspire a searing essay on ethnic representation in the digital world. You have your choice of one body type.



[CNET]





Bixby's Gotten Better At Some Things, But It's Still Bad

It’s gotten a fresh coat of paint and it’s slightly faster than before, but it’s still way slower than Google Assistant and isn’t as good at parsing my voice commands. The virtual assistant has a couple of new features: there’s an integrated makeup store that lets you try makeup on virtually and then buy it directly from Sephora or Cover Girl, and a calorie detection feature that uses bad science to guesstimate how many calories are in the donut you’re about to eat.



[The Verge]



Unfortunately, you can’t modify the Bixby button to summon Google’s Assistant instead. Your only other option is to disable the button.

[The New York Times]



Bixby is much, much better at being able to work out what it's seeing than what it’s hearing, and can give accurate results on the web for things like comics, lamps and nature scenes.



[TechRadar]





For What It's Worth, The Phone's Speakers Are Really Nice

The S9 and S9+ are the first Galaxy phones with stereo speakers, and they sound really great. They're 1.4x louder than the S8's mono speaker, support Dolby Atmos simulated surround sound. It's able to produce stereo sound by blast audio out through the bottom speaker and the earpiece, just like on the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.



[Mashable]

Samsung says the speaker is 40 percent louder than the Galaxy S8's. I annoyed everyone around me by blasting music and making outdoor calls in loud areas to test it out. It's true, audio is far louder and more sonorous than on the Galaxy S8, which brings it into competition with rivals such as the Razer Phone.



[CNET]





The New Snapdragon 845 Keeps It Nice And Speedy

Something else you won't catch until you're actually using the phone is the new Snapdragon 845 processor. Just on benchmarks alone, the S9s generally performed almost twice as well as the Pixel 2, although, to be fair, Google's phones are using last year's CPU.



[Engadget]

In real world use, the S9 kept up blazing fast speeds. Side by side with the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S9 is a hair faster in performing basic tasks like loading apps, switching screens and connecting online. These use cases won't make an enormous difference to your day-to-day, but it's nice to know that your new phone is one of the fastest around.



[CNET]

Using the S9 daily, I was consistently impressed with its performance. Switching apps, loading tough websites—everything felt super zippy.



[Wired]





Battery Life, However, Is Pretty Run-Of-The-Mill

In my tests, the S9 and S9+ lasted a full day with intensive use (lots of email, tweeting, Instagram, shooting photos, streaming music, sending Slack messages, watching YouTube videos in full HD, and looking up directions in Google Maps).



[Mashable]



The battery life isn’t bad on these phones, but it’s merely average, and heavy users will deplete even the S9 Plus’ large battery after a long day.

[The Verge]





TL;DR

The Galaxy S9 serves as a reminder that you don’t need to buy a new phone every year (even though the carriers want you to). Cherish and maintain your gadgets, and upgrade to the Galaxy S9 only if you feel like splurging on a device with a powerful camera.



[The New York Times]

If you’re planning to buy a new phone in 2018 and are willing to spend between $700 and $900 (the unlocked S9 sells for $719.99, while the S9 Plus goes for $839.99; carrier pricing varies), the S9 or S9 Plus will surely be one of the best options available. They will be the most popular Android smartphones released this year, without a doubt.



[The Verge]