Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Melts Down Over Mueller Subpoena On Live TV

'IT WOULD BE FUNNY IF THEY ARRESTED ME'

Former Trump Campaign adviser Sam Nunberg is one of the latest people to be subpoenaed by the Mueller investigation into Russia's election tampering and the Trump campaign's potential role in it. Now Nunberg is setting himself apart from the rest of those brought into the investigation by suddenly and vocally refusing to cooperate with Mueller. Besides talking to The New York Times and The Washington Post on Monday, Nunberg has already appeared on multiple cable news shows to talk about his decision.

In a wild interview, Nunberg told Katy Tur that he thought it would "be funny" if Mueller's team arrested him for contempt of court.

On MSNBC, Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg says he won't cooperate w/Mueller



"I'm 1st person to go out here & say I'm not cooperating. B/c it's absolutely ridiculous what they want from me. Should I spend 80 hours going over e-mails?..it would be funny if they arrested me" pic.twitter.com/U1yqW7yXbv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2018

Nunberg also told Tur that he thinks Mueller's team might have something on Trump, saying that in a previous interview he had with Mueller' team the questions suggested that there was evidence against the president.

#BREAKING Video: Oh my this @KatyTurNBC-Sam Nunberg interview. Nunberg just said "I think [the special counsel] may" have something on the President. Nunberg adds: "I think he may have done something" presumably bad or illegal "during the election." pic.twitter.com/qDD6tIOkVh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2018

Nunberg later specified on CNN that the questioning he was referencing was about "his business dealings."

Nunberg dismissed the idea that he could have possibly been involved in a conspiracy with the Trump campaign by saying that if he were in charge of the campaign, he would have brought Bill Clinton's "illegitimate, black child" to the presidential debate.

Nunberg tells @KatyTurNBC that he's "not going to jail," accuses her of having a Q fed into her ear, and says that if he and Stone ran the show, they would have not only had Bill Clinton's accusers at a debate, but Benghazi families and a supposed Clinton love child pic.twitter.com/4pWxUvceyT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2018

The interview was so bizarre that it seemed to leave Katy Tur speechless.



Absolutely bizarre exchange on @MSNBC between Katy Tur and ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg. I'm no fancy legal expert, but maybe going on TV to talk about this stuff is not a smart idea. pic.twitter.com/462GAdmhbT — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) March 5, 2018

Talking to Jake Tapper, Nunberg slammed Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Video: Here's something new Sam Nunberg said during this @JakeTapper interview - he trashes "terrible" @PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying he's "more than happy to deal with her face-to-face" and argues she's directly hurt Trump's approval ratings pic.twitter.com/4kVkazwqRz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2018

Nunberg also told Tapper that Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who has been a major focus of the investigation, was colluding with Russia, but downplayed the statement's significance by claiming that his role in the campaign was just being "a name on a list."

Nunberg closes his 3rd TV interview by saying Carter Page "was colluding with the Russians," but downplays significance of that because "he was not really an adviser." (Trump mentioned him by name as a foreign policy adviser during the campaign.) pic.twitter.com/zO5NXFOAq2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2018

In an equally explosive portion of the interview, Nunberg told Tapper that Donald Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting between his son and a Russian attorney during the campaign and that he talked about it a week before it happened.

So, Sam Nunberg told @jaketapper that Trump knew about the Russia Trump Tower meeting: "He talked about it a week before" pic.twitter.com/bMyC5GrEJO — Colin Jones (@colinjones) March 5, 2018

Talking to Gloria Borger, Nunberg said that Trump's longtime right-hand man Keith Schiller told him that during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, Emin Agalarov attempted to "send women" to Trump's hotel room, supporting part of the controversial Christopher Steele dossier, but Trump apparently refused. Agalarov reportedly assisted arranging the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney.



Here is Sam Nunberg talking about Miss Universe in Moscow in 2013 and the incident of women going to his room and being in touch with Keith Schiller.



LOL the pee tape is definitely real. pic.twitter.com/0iy8IIOSYL — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 5, 2018

Last weekend, Nunberg told Chuck Todd that Trump asked Nunberg to lie for him, before quickly walking it back.



.@chucktodd: Did Donald Trump ever asked you to lie and did you ever do it for him?

Nunberg: "Sure, I mean yeah! I mean there were times when we spun... Donald Trump has never flat out asked me to flat out lie." pic.twitter.com/mOGhGRSOOU — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 1, 2018

Update, 5:55 pm: Calling into NY1 (which is a bit of head scratcher after MSNBC and CNN), Nunberg called Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a "joke" and a "fat slob":

Meltdown complete. Here's Nunberg calling White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a "joke" and a "fat slob." Jesus. pic.twitter.com/BhVhGWvgqo — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 5, 2018

Update, 9:66 pm: On CNN's "Out Front," Nunberg told Erin Burnett that he hasn't been drinking despite her claim that she can smell alcohol on his breath.

"I would go there, sure. I think it would be funny." - Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg responds to Dem. Rep. Adam Schiff's request to testify in front of the Intelligence Committee. Nunberg has said he will defy a subpoena from Robert Mueller. https://t.co/epFHRTgRAZ pic.twitter.com/5qVlQp2jKC — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) March 6, 2018

Nunberg is also now reportedly telling some reporters that he is reconsidering his decision on to work with Mueller, suggesting that he might cooperate if the scope is limited.

Sam now seems to be rethinking his bluster, tells me he'll likely end up cooperating with Mueller's team, but would like to see the subpoena's scope narrowed — Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 6, 2018







