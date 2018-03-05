Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Melts Down Over Mueller Subpoena On Live TV

Former Trump Campaign adviser Sam Nunberg is one of the latest people to be subpoenaed by the Mueller investigation into Russia's election tampering and the Trump campaign's potential role in it. Now Nunberg is setting himself apart from the rest of those brought into the investigation by suddenly and vocally refusing to cooperate with Mueller. Besides talking to The New York Times and The Washington Post on Monday, Nunberg has already appeared on multiple cable news shows to talk about his decision.
In a wild interview, Nunberg told Katy Tur that he thought it would "be funny" if Mueller's team arrested him for contempt of court.
Nunberg also told Tur that he thinks Mueller's team might have something on Trump, saying that in a previous interview he had with Mueller' team the questions suggested that there was evidence against the president.
Nunberg later specified on CNN that the questioning he was referencing was about "his business dealings."
Nunberg dismissed the idea that he could have possibly been involved in a conspiracy with the Trump campaign by saying that if he were in charge of the campaign, he would have brought Bill Clinton's "illegitimate, black child" to the presidential debate.
The interview was so bizarre that it seemed to leave Katy Tur speechless.
Talking to Jake Tapper, Nunberg slammed Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Nunberg also told Tapper that Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, who has been a major focus of the investigation, was colluding with Russia, but downplayed the statement's significance by claiming that his role in the campaign was just being "a name on a list."
In an equally explosive portion of the interview, Nunberg told Tapper that Donald Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting between his son and a Russian attorney during the campaign and that he talked about it a week before it happened.
Talking to Gloria Borger, Nunberg said that Trump's longtime right-hand man Keith Schiller told him that during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, Emin Agalarov attempted to "send women" to Trump's hotel room, supporting part of the controversial Christopher Steele dossier, but Trump apparently refused. Agalarov reportedly assisted arranging the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney.
Last weekend, Nunberg told Chuck Todd that Trump asked Nunberg to lie for him, before quickly walking it back.
Update, 5:55 pm: Calling into NY1 (which is a bit of head scratcher after MSNBC and CNN), Nunberg called Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders a "joke" and a "fat slob":
Update, 9:66 pm: On CNN's "Out Front," Nunberg told Erin Burnett that he hasn't been drinking despite her claim that she can smell alcohol on his breath.
Nunberg is also now reportedly telling some reporters that he is reconsidering his decision on to work with Mueller, suggesting that he might cooperate if the scope is limited.