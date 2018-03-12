A Chemical Attack In The UK On A Former Russian Spy Is On The Verge Of Sparking An International Incident

A chemical attack on a former Russian spy and his adult daughter in the small English town of Salisbury on March 4 is on the verge​ of triggering a full-blown diplomatic crisis, as UK Prime Minister Teresa May has announced that "it is highly likely that Russia was responsible." Sergei Skripal, 66, was a Russian military spy who became a double agent for Britain in the 1990s. He was jailed in Russia for four years before being released and moving to the UK in 2010. He and his 33-year-old daughter remain in critical condition following the attack. Here's what you need to know.

The Victims Were Found In Obvious Distress On A Public Bench On March 4

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found semi-conscious on a public bench near a shopping center on Sunday, March 4 and were transported to a hospital. Though early reports indicated that local authorities suspected a fentanyl overdose, the first official police statement on the incident attributed their illness to "suspected exposure to an unknown substance."

Eyewitness Freya Church said she saw a man and a woman looking unwell on a bench on the afternoon of 4 March.

Another passer-by, Jamie Paine, said the woman he saw was frothing at the mouth and her eyes "were wide open but completely white".

A doctor, who was shopping with her husband in the city centre on Sunday, said Ms Skripal was "slumped in her seat, completely unconscious" and had lost control of her bodily functions.

[BBC News]



A police officer who who tended to the Skripals, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, also became ill and remains in serious condition.

The UK Has Determined That The Chemical Agent Used In The Attack Was Novichok

Today Prime Minister Teresa May announced to lawmakers today that investigators have determined that the Skripals and Bailey were attacked with Novichok, a chemical agent developed by the Soviet Union.

The chemical was produced by the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s, and, at the time, was believed to be far more lethal than anything in the United States arsenal.

After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Vil Mirzayanov, a chemist who helped develop the agent, said that Soviet laboratories had developed enough of the substance to kill several hundred thousand people.

Dispersed in a powder, Novichok agents blocked the breakdown of a neurotransmitter controlling muscular contractions, leading to respiratory and cardiac arrest, Mr. Mirzayanov told investigators at the time.

[The New York Times]

Because of Novichok's origins in the Soviet Union, May said, "Either this was a direct act by the Russian state against our country, or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others."

Hundreds Of People Were Potentially Exposed To The Chemical In Salisbury

Sailsbury officials have come under fire for warning residents that hundreds of people may have been exposed to Novichok... but issuing the warning a full week after the attack occurred. Yesterday, England's public health department issued a statement saying that anyone who was in the restaurant and pub that the Skripals visited before they became sick should, uh, wipe their stuff off with baby wipes.

[T]he government is telling anyone who had dined at Zizzi or the Mill Pub nearby during a 33-hour window that there is a chance — a tiny one — that they carried the nerve agent home on clothing or shoes. If so, a person could be sickened by repeated exposure...



The agency said anyone who was at one of the dining establishments last Sunday or Monday could (and should) take simple actions to prevent themselves from getting sick: Wash clothes in a washing machine, wipe personal items down with baby wipes and then trash the wipes, or hand-wash glasses and jewelry with warm water and detergent.



[The Washington Post]

Many Salisbury citizens and public figures expressed anger that investigators weren't initially more forthcoming about potential risks to the public.

Russian Officials Are Denying Involvement... Mostly

Russian officials have denied involvement with the attack and accused British leaders of encouraging anti-Russian hysteria.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Sergei Skripal worked for British intelligence and was poisoned on British soil, and therefore the incident "has nothing to do with Russia, let alone the Russian leadership."

Russia's foreign ministry said London was whipping up anti-Russian hysteria while state TV went further, accusing Britain of poisoning Skripal as part of a special operation designed to spoil Russia's hosting of the soccer World Cup this summer.

[NBC News]

However, one presenter on Russia's state-controlled news network warned Russians not to betray their country, and, if they did, not to live in Britain — an apparent admission of Russia's involvement in the attack.

May Says That If Russia Ordered The Attack, It Constitutes An 'Unlawful Use Of Force'

In her speech before Parliament, May gave the Russian ambassador a deadline of Tuesday to explain how Novichok came to be used in the attack on Skripal and said that, if Russia ordered the attack, it amounts to an "unlawful use of force." Indeed, the use of chemical weapons is strictly limited by international accord.

[T]he Chemical Weapons Convention, of which both Russia and Britain are signatories, prohibits the use of toxic chemicals such as nerve agents except for a few, specifically described purposes; assassinating ex-spies on foreign soil is not one of them.

Matthew Meselson, a molecular biologist who co-directs the Harvard Sussex Program on Chemical and Biological Weapons, told me by email that "if a nerve agent is deliberately used or even retained by a state" for a purpose not specified under the convention, that would be a violation. On the other hand, "if the use of a nerve agent is not actually ordered by a state, regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators, that use would not be in violation of the CWC."

[Slate]

This Is Not The First Time Russia Has Appeared To Try To Kill Enemies On British Soil

Skripal is not the first former enemy of the Kremlin to be attacked on British soil. In fact, there's been a bit of a worrisome pattern in recent years.

Alexander Litvinenko was a former officer with Russia's FSB security service who was poisoned with polonium in 2006...

Boris Berezovsky was the exiled Russian oligarch and chief critic of Putin who was found hanged in 2013...

Alexander Perepilichny collapsed after jogging near his home in Surrey in 2012. He had been helping a Swiss investigation into a Russian money-laundering scheme linked to the Kremlin, and there is speculation that he might have been murdered.

[The Guardian]