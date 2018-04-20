WHOOPS

You'd Think These Waiters Would Know Better Than To Hold Saganaki Under Smoke Detectors

"All part of the show, folks. Hope you enjoy your dinners well-soaked."

Holding Saganaki under a sprinkler.... from r/instant_regret
 

[Via Reddit]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'A DEATHTRAP'

2 diggs foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com
Developed by a man described as "the greatest charlatan ever to see his name associated with an airplane," the Christmas Bullet was the rare kind of fighter which had a perfect kill ratio: it killed everyone who ever tried to fly it.