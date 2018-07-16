Is Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' A Good Fit For 2018? Here's What The Reviews Say

Sacha Baron Cohen, the man behind Borat, Bruno and Ali G, is back with a return to his undercover character comedy roots. Is there value in the way Cohen clowns on Bernie Sanders and gun-obsessed conservatives, or has this shtick lost its meaning? We've sorted through the reviews, critiques and "hot takes" to give you the big picture of how folks are grappling with Showtime's "Who Is America?" — here's what you should read.

First, You Should See What Everyone's Talking About

While the hype-cycle for Cohen's new show started with a teaser of Dick Cheney autographing a waterboarding kit, that segment's been saved for a later episode. The headline-grabbing moment from Sunday's premiere, which Showtime has uploaded in its entirety, sees Cohen pranking gun advocates and conservative politicians as Erran Morad, "the terrorist Terminator." As Morad, Cohen pitches his receptive audience on a solution to America's school shooting epidemic: training and arming toddlers.

You Could Argue That This Gives Fodder To The Far-Right

Writing for Vox prior to the show's premiere, Aja Romano assesses how, regardless of the comedic value in Cohen's approach, it'll give something that "mainstream media" and "fake news"-obsessed conservatives a juicy example of "unfair" treatment to complain about.

On the one hand, all this may seem like the beginning of a glorious sublime parade of politicians owning themselves. But on the other hand, these politicians were tricked into appearing on the record as themselves, in a way that further perpetuates and entrenches not only the cultural ideological divide, but the idea among conservatives that "liberal" media, including entertainment media like Baron Cohen's production, is a constant and perpetual trap to be distrusted at all costs.



[Vox]

Instead Of 'Hashtag-Resisting,' Cohen Plays The Asshole

In her review for The Ringer, Alison Herman situates Cohen's brand of comedy on the spectrum of Trump-era satire. Where other shows operate hesitate and stumble, she finds "the world has finally caught up with Cohen's oeuvre."

Thus far, the Trump administration has been a case study in the limits of Cohen and his peers' hyperbolic, persona-based approach. Week after week, Alec Baldwin's Emmy-winning impression and "Saturday Night Live's" cold opens in general have demonstrated just how hard it is to come up with fiction that's stranger than truth. Meanwhile, Comedy Central's "The Opposition With Jordan Klepper," an attempt to update the "Colbert Report" model of mock-conservative punditry with an Alex Jones–like conspiracy theorist, recently threw in the towel, adjusting to a more sincere approach moving forward: "I figured maybe, right now, the world could use one less asshole," Klepper said in a statement. So where does that leave Cohen’s coterie of disruptive, precisely observed … assholes?



[The Ringer]

Cohen Isn't Doing Anything The Right Wouldn't Do

At Buzzfeed, Charlie Warzel further contends that "Who Is America?" soundly rejects the course taken by other satire shows. In the same hour of television, Cohen lampoons a "Daily Show"-adjacent, holier-than-thou liberal mindset and coaxes right-wingers into saying inane, despicable things on tape, using tactics they'd be hypocritical to object to.

Comedians like Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and even Samantha Bee have largely reframed their comedy as a form of resistance to Trump and Trumpism, but do so while adhering to the traditional rules of late-night television. Others, like comedian Kathy Griffin — who famously and tastelessly posed for a photo shoot with a fake severed Trump head — have tried and failed to push the boundaries of acceptable satire. Baron Cohen, however, isn't just unafraid but giddy to break the system and all the conventions and civility that come with it. He wholly rejects the "they go low, we go high" ethos, opting instead to wrestle in the mud with his subjects.

[Buzzfeed]

Why Rely On The Same Old Gross-Out Humor, Though?

If Cohen's Borat-era fascination with feces turned you off, you should know that "Who Is America?" goes back to that well. Troy Patterson grapples with that aspect of Cohen's humor in his review at the New Yorker — is does Cohen resort to foul antics and punching down as a crutch, or is there a method to his madness?

For Baron Cohen, gross-out comedy is sometimes kinetic but always essentially physical. Disgust enhances our vicarious embarrassment. Violations of etiquette prod at taboos. Another new character is a recently released ex-convict with a neck brace, a facial tattoo, and a passion for the visual arts. At a basic art gallery in Laguna Beach, he shares some work he made while imprisoned, with mixed media including excrement and ejaculate, in the tradition of Dash Snow and such. Much of the tension of the segment is in the viewer’s discomfort with settling into it. Is it wrong to bother this random gallerist, who is not exactly Mary Boone? Is the character's lisp on the wrong side of the line between depicting a speech defect and mocking it? Is the project funny enough to justify its process?



[The New Yorker]

No Amount Of Manners Can Absolve A Bad Interviewee

In "Borat," where Cohen definitely took his trolling to an repulsively antagonistic point on a few occasions, you could sometimes find yourself in awe of the patience and basic decency of the folks he was pranking. At Slate, Willa Paskin notes that Cohen's peculiar gift for eliciting and manipulating peoples' courtesy doesn't play the same today as it did a decade ago, when people (okay, conservatives) seemed a little more discerning about what ideas they would and wouldn't entertain with a straight face. No one deserves sympathy points for nodding along to whatever's coming out of Cohen's mouth.

Since "Borat," this politeness has taken on a sour edge. For one thing, it no longer seems like politeness is totally benign. The Trump voters who don't judge Baron Cohen's free-bleeding parenting style have good manners. But what's underneath that? For another, the "just go along with the guy with the film crew" ethos is how we got to this impossible moment: by accommodating a crazy man from television. For someone to say, as Joe Walsh did in defending his behavior, that he believed his Kinderguardians plug was to be aired in Israel — where people do things differently — and that he was hustled in front of a camera, is not like saying the dog ate my homework. It's like saying I didn't care about doing my homework, because "The Apprentice" was on.

[Slate]

No Matter Who He Targets Or How Effectively, Cohen Shouldn't Be Spared The Same Analysis As Other Comics

Sonia Saraiya reviewed "Who Is America?" for Vanity Fair, noting that while the show is Cohen's "most political effort yet," it appears to be lagging behind in its internal politics. While it's a good thing that Nathan Fielder, arguably the heir to Cohen's pranking mantle, is working on the show, what reason could Cohen and Showtime give for relying on a mostly-male creative staff?

In this moment of heightened focus on inclusion in Hollywood, it's remarkable that according to the screened episodes, there are no female writers on "Who Is America's" staff. The first episode, now streaming on Showtime, credits 10 writers and six executive producers; all are men. It's quite a spectrum. On one hand is the great Nathan Fielder, a writer on "Who Is America's" second episode, whose humane Comedy Central series, "Nathan For You," has radically redefined how reality TV can feel and look for the laypeople involved. On the other is the comic Kurt Metzger, a stand-up and former writer for "Inside Amy Schumer" who had a public, sexist meltdown in 2016 after a colleague was accused of sexual assault.

[Vanity Fair]

If 'Kids Should Have Guns' Doesn't Shock You, Nothing Will

Finally, in his review for Rolling Stone, Alan Sepinwall gets at will probably be the deal-breaker for many who switch off "Who Is America?" — if you've been paying attention to what Cohen's high-profile targets have been up to over the course of their careers, then there's only so much comedy (or tragedy) you can wring out of getting them to double-down on it all again. It's not as if most of them have been particularly subtle about this stuff in the past.

In promos for upcoming episodes, a smiling Dick Cheney signs a "waterboard kit." The former Vice President's pro-torture stance isn’t exactly something a master con man has to bamboozle him into admitting; the man is on record about it. Cohen's playing Gotcha! with people who have already confessed to far worse, over and over again.

