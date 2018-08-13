Sacha Baron Cohen Convinces Pro-Gun Campaigner To Chomp Down On A Strap-On Dildo To Fight Terrorism

On this previous Sunday's episode of "Who Is America?," Sacha Baron Cohen reprised his role as Israeli Colonel Erran Morad, convincing Youth Shooters of America President Dan Roberts that the best way to survive a terrorist beheading is to go straight for the dick. Roberts complies with the role-playing scenario, wrapping his mouth around the silicone member affixed to Cohen's crotch, exclaiming later, "My mouth is big enough for two of these!"

If your irrational fear of terrorists, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, etc causes you to be this deranged you deserve to be humiliated by #SachaBaronCohen#WhoIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/tbZGPFJFlx — Wardin Rosewater (@cynicsanonymous) August 13, 2018

While the butt of this joke feels a little too homophobic for our tastes, that Cohen was able to get Roberts to do this on camera is just so utterly mind-blowing.