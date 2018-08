​One of the scary things about the ocean is that you can see its biggest waves coming from hundreds of feet away. And there's nothing you can do about it. Eventually, they're going to come and soak your ship.

A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account) on Aug 8, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

This comes from the Instagram page rfedortsov_official_account, a great tribute to all the terrors of the sea. Follow at your own discretion, ya landlubber.