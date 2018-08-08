Streamer Captures The Emotional Final Minutes Before The 'RuneScape Classic' Servers Were Shut Off For Good

The swords are in their hilts. The dragons are in their roosts. The treasure has been discovered. The quests have finished. RuneScape Classic, one of the world's oldest and most popular free MMORPGs, is now offline.

Twitch streamer Titus_Furius broadcast the last minutes of the game's existence live.

What's even more interesting is that Titus_Furius, a popular member of the 2018 "RuneScape Classic" community, actually extended the life of the game. This stream was intended to show him finishing the game's Legends' Quest before the servers shut down. The streamer wasn't exactly able to finish the game's most difficult quest before time expired, so the creators extended the game just for him. Read more about the story at PC Mag.



It's also important to note that "RuneScape," is still playable online, as is the spinoff game, "Old School RuneScape."

And if the fact that three iterations of the same game all existed and all had devout player bases didn't tip you off, complicated cross-generation troubles have been a brewin' in the "RuneScape" community for years. From Digg's 2016 feature by Aaron Paul Calvin:

Before the ubiquity of Facebook, Tumblr and Twitter, games like RuneScape — with its open chat rooms and virtual meeting places — let kids who had access to a computer, but not a car, hang out with friends and, sometimes, make new ones.

RuneScape’s accessibility and popularity, however, hasn’t been without consequence.



