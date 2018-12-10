Large Men Just Seem To Bounce Off This Insanely Strong Rugby Player

Rugby is a brutal sport. But when an absolute monster like Danny Barrett is on the field, it's like it's not even fair.

Watch as poor, helpless defenders just pinball off the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Barrett. It's comical, honestly:

An impressive play, obviously. You don't need me to tell you that. But allow me to point out some comedic moments you might have missed.



Look at the smile on this mustachioed defender's face as he watches his teammate go for the tackle on Barrett:





Here's the split second the tackle fails. It still hasn't registered yet:





This is when it finally clicks for him that he's got some work to do:





Finally, this is the moment this poor guy has accepted his fate. Note that he's smiling again!





Don't mess with Danny Barrett, or Danny Barrett will mess with you.