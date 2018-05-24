NBA 7-Footer Rudy Gobert Blocks The Hell Out Of A Small French Child

Pro basketball player and enormous human Rudy Gobert does not have time to watch wimpy layups sail toward the basketball hoop, even if they're hoisted there by a small French child. He will block your shit; he doesn't care who you are.
Wednesday was a big day for the Utah Jazz center. First he was named to the NBA's 2017–2018 All-Defensive first team, an honor bestowed upon five of the best defenders in the league. He also swatted the shit out of this kid:
This is sort of Gobert's thing. The 7-footer did something similar last year at Jazz teammate Raul Neto's summer camp:
He also did it, like, most of the NBA season. Here he is a couple of months ago dishing out three blocks in a single minute against the poor Minnesota Timberwolves:
For more savage blockery, click here and vive la France.