NBA 7-Footer Rudy Gobert Blocks The Hell Out Of A Small French Child

Pro basketball player and enormous human Rudy Gobert does not have time to watch wimpy layups sail toward the basketball hoop, even if they're hoisted there by a small French child. He will block your shit; he doesn't care who you are.

Wednesday was a big day for the Utah Jazz center. First he was named to the NBA's 2017–2018 All-Defensive first team, an honor bestowed upon five of the best defenders in the league. He also swatted the shit out of this kid:





This is sort of Gobert's thing. The 7-footer did something similar last year at Jazz teammate Raul Neto's summer camp:

Não é fácil passar por @RudyGobert27​ no garrafão, mas a garotada do Camp do @RaulTogni, realizado no RJ, aceitou o desafio. Veja como foi! pic.twitter.com/7otIBb7Rvd — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) July 25, 2017





He also did it, like, most of the NBA season. Here he is a couple of months ago dishing out three blocks in a single minute against the poor Minnesota Timberwolves:





For more savage blockery, click here and vive la France.