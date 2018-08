LOOK AT THOSE JUKES!

โ€‹Think back to when you were six years old, awkwardly trying to corral your limbs into playing a sport with some semblance of coordination. Now watch 6-year-old Rudolph Ingram play flag football and lose your shit:

The camera guy sums things up near the end with a quizzical "...what the fuck?" Indeed!

Here are some other things young Rudolph can do:

Run 100 meters in 14.59 seconds:

Juke his competitors so hard they run into each other, cartoon-style:







Humble his uncle: