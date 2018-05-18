How Tabloids Destroyed The Royal Wedding Before It Started

The English Royals and marriage are two outdated institutions that should be abolished, but if a girl wants a nice wedding with her friends and family, can we let her have it?

This weekend, England's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are set to walk down the aisle in a classic English spectacle — the royal wedding. The whole affair, which is estimated to cost upwards of $40 million , is organized and designed to facilitate throngs of people and heavy media attention. To many, the chance to see a semi-normal person become a princess is a dream come to life.

Before the wedding's even begun, however, the media's fascination with the event has already created a whirlwind of drama that has fundamentally changed the ceremony itself.

Tabloids have so forcefully inserted themselves into the lives and minds of the participants that it appears as if the shame and humiliation they've inspired in Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, was serious enough to prevent him from walking his daughter down the aisle.

Tabloids first began pestering Thomas Markle in December, after the wedding date was announced. An article in The Sun shows the "reclusive" Markle buying beer and cigarettes, speculating on his participation in the wedding because of his "strained relationship" with his daughter and detailing his bankruptcy. Other coverage perpetuated the negative image of Markle. In early December, Business Insider published a viral piece titled "How Meghan Markle's dad became a 'total recluse' living in a cliff-top house in Mexico."

In April, Gil Sperry, the editor of Thomas Markle's local newspaper, detailed the heavy press presence that had inundated the small community in an attempt to make contact with Markle:



Last month, Sperry accompanied a German journalist trying to nab an interview.

Sperry said that when he knocked on Markle's door, nobody answered. But immediately, a separate camera crew leaped out of a nearby car to capture any action. "We probably saw four or five people in the car trying to get an angle on this before the wedding," Sperry said.

[The Los Angeles Times]

In May, coverage of Thomas Markle took a bizarre twist. In a Daily Mail article titled "Royal Wedding scammers!" it was reported that a series of photos showing Markle reading a book about Britain, reading articles about the royal wedding, getting fitted for a suit, and exercising weren't "authentic" paparazzi photos, but instead ones staged in collaboration with photographer Jeff Rayner.

Perversely, the press largely lampooned Markle as a fraud and hypocrite. Tabloids gleefully published the images when they believed that they were in control of the narrative, but were enraged by the prospect that they were being used. What tabloids aren't acknowledging with their gaslighting is the depressing fact that their own coverage and constant surveillance infiltrated Markle's life and psyche so much that he felt he had to make an attempt to reclaim his own reputation.

Markle and his other daughter have both said that the photos were taken in an effort to "help recast his image." The Daily Mail says the photos were sold for up to $130,000 (not elaborating on how much Markle received himself), but Markle says the amount of money was much less. Regardless, the criticism is absurd considering the fact that tabloids frequently use extortionary tactics for access to photos or simply stage photos themselves.

While the harassment of a non-celebrity is disturbing, what's more upsetting is the fact that it appears that the press's coverage of Markle ended up influencing his ultimate decision not to attend the wedding, forsaking the ritual of walking his daughter down the aisle. On Monday, Markle told TMZ that he would not be attending the wedding because "he doesn't want to embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter."

Despite the press's clearly horrifying effects on Thomas Markle and the rest of the family, outlets, including CNN, continued to provide blow-by-blow updates. Markle reportedly checked himself into the hospital with chest pains Monday night, changed his mind about not attending the wedding Tuesday, checked himself into the hospital again, and then changed his mind about the wedding again.

The scandal became so absorbing that Kensington Palace and Meghan Markle both put out statements asking the press to leave her father alone, and eventually confirmed that Prince Charles would walk Meghan down the aisle.

The wedding, an object of fascination and celebration because of old-school fantasy, was no longer the subject being covered. It had been overshadowed by a story of the tabloids' creation.

The royal family is an organism that feeds off of press coverage, and in part, invasive tabloids are something that comes with that reality. But at a certain point, when the lives of non-celebrities are affected and the tabloids themselves become the actual story, it might be time to scale back.