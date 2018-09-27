TODAY'S REMINDER THAT SPACE IS COOL

Japan Lands The First-Ever Rover On An Asteroid, Captures Footage From The Surface

After a three-and-a-half year journey through space, Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft released its MINERVA-II1 rovers, Rover-1A and Rover-1B. The twin robots successfully descended onto the Rgyugu asteroid, making them the world's first rovers to land on the surface of an asteroid.

Rover-1A and Rover-1B will return to earth in 2020 after collecting samples to be processed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). These samples will help scientists understand the composition and structure of the asteroid which may, in turn, give insights into the formation of Earth and origins of our universe.

Here is the first footage captured on the surface of Rguyu by Rover-1B:

 


And the first photos from the surface:

 


 

[Via Twitter]

