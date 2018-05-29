'Roseanne' Reboot Canceled After Star Compares Valerie Jarret To An Ape. Why Did ABC Air It In The First Place?

Roseanne Barr, of ABC's "Roseanne" revival, confirmed what many knew about her already early Tuesday morning when she compared Obama adviser Valerie Jarret to an ape — a metaphor steeped in vile racist history.

The tweet was deleted, this was the original comment on Valeria Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/Ydi5pdVqUw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 29, 2018

Barr attempted to apologize for the disgusting tweet, asking for forgiveness for a "joke" that "was in bad taste," and vowing to leave Twitter.

The sorries came too late, though, as Barr's show collapsed around her. Producer Wanda Sykes announced she was quitting the show. Actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Roseanne's daughter on the show, condemned Barr's words shortly after Sykes announced her depature, saying "Roseanne's recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least."

After calls for a boycott of ABC, the network announced that it was canceling the show Tuesday afternoon.

The decision shouldn't come as a surprise. In 2007, ABC essentially fired Isaiah Washington after he reportedly made homophobic statements about Grey's Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight. In 2015, NBCUniversal severed ties with Donald Trump after he made his now infamous comments about immigrants during his announcement that he would run for president.

The decision seems like a sudden reversal, however, for a network that already knew that Roseanne was a conspiracy theory-loving, card-carrying member of the fringe.

Since 2009, Barr has exhibited political positions that can straddle the line between leftist and far-right conspiracy theory territory, calling Israel a "Nazi state" in the Jerusalem Post and posing in Heeb magazine as Hitler baking human-like cookies.



In 2014, Roseanne appeared to pull a complete 180, identifying with the Zionist Likud party. On Twitter, she compared Islam to Nazism and called for UC Davis to be "nuked" after the student government voted to endorse Israeli divestment.

During and after the 2016 presidential election, Barr has been supportive of President Trump, but more disturbingly she has propagated numerous alt-right conspiracy theories, including Pizzagate, which posited that in collaboration with the Clintons and Podestas, a DC pizza restaurant was housing a child sex ring. The theory eventually inspired an attempted shooting. Barr has also tweeted videos promoting the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, which suggests that a DNC staffer was assassinated by the Clinton family.

When the show was announced and during its now-short run, ABC was clearly fine with Barr's off-camera behavior. Hours before the show aired, Barr tweeted a reference to the conspiracy theory that Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg gave a Nazi salute during the March For Our Lives rally.

ICYMI Roseanne replied to a David Hogg conspiracy theorist who tagged the actual boy, but then ABC made her delete it. Don't worry, here's a screenshot: pic.twitter.com/yftDrSdq6b — Adam Sass (@TheAdamSass) March 27, 2018

Barr continued to promote conspiracy theories throughout the show, claiming that "President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere."



Despite harassing the young survivor of a school shooting for political purposes and promoting a wild conspiracy theory that inspired an attempted shooting, ABC gave the show a green light.



The network and the show's cast justified the pursuit of the show by erecting a barrier between the artist and her art. Sara Gilbert, who was also one of the show's producers told Bravo's Andy Cohen that "The Conners aren't Trump supporters. Roseanne's character is a Trump supporter — she's the only one — and we never say his name, actually, in the show."

The media largely echoed this sentiment, with reviewers lauding the show for tackling "what Trump's America looks like on the ground level."

According to CNN, ABC executives acknowledged the ugly realities of Roseanne's politics but brushed them off as part of her success: "The executives want Barr to focus on her show. But they seem to take the position that there's no controlling Barr, and that's what makes her the successful comic she is."

At least part of the truth behind ABC's support of "Roseanne" has to be in her ability to get viewers. "Roseanne" pulled in an astonishing 18.1 million viewers with its premiere, making it one of the most-watched sitcoms in recent years. It was renewed at the end of March.

According to the New York Times, ABC also aired the show for political and demographic reasons. After the election, executives reportedly wanted to launch shows that appealed to voters in Trump's America. While the experiment exploded in the network's face, "Roseanne" also showed the network how far right is too far when trying to capture the viewers that elected our current president.