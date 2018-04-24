VA Secretary Nominee Ronny Jackson's Confirmation Process Is Turning Into A Trainwreck

AND ANOTHER ONE (ABOUT TO BE) GONE

President Trump's pick to fill the recently vacated Veterans Affairs Secretary post is facing major hiccups in his confirmation process, as serious allegations about his work as Trump's White House physician have begun to surface. Here's what's going on.

New Allegations Suggest Jackson Has A Troubled History At The White House

On Monday, CBS reported that multiple allegations have been recently made against Jackson. Multiple employees reportedly told the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee over the weekend that Jackson created a "hostile work environment," which included "excessive drinking on the job" and "improperly dispensing meds."

Officials told the New York Times that the allegations suggested "a pattern of behavior."

Jackson's nomination process was reportedly exceedingly informal, stemming from a personal suggestion from Donald Trump that came as a surprise to Jackson himself. The Washington Post reports that the vetting process was not as typically stringent as those other nominees have faced in the past.

The Nomination Was Already Being Questioned Because Of His Experience

Even before the new allegations surfaced, Jackson's nomination was already being questioned. After his nomination was announced in a tweet from President Trump, veterans groups and lawmakers began to question Jackson's experience.

As the Washington Post details, Jackson has no experience with the VA nor with the level of management that the VA secretary deals with:

Jackson is a career naval officer who was an emergency trauma doctor in Iraq before spending the past 12 years as a White House physician. But his résumé lacks the type of management experience usually expected from the leader of an agency that employs 360,000 people, has a $186 billion annual budget and is dedicated to serving the complex needs of the country’s veterans.



[The Washington Post]

As Jackson himself admits, his White House post, which he has held since the Obama administration, only entailed overseeing around 20 physicians.

"I take care of basically the entire White House compound. I oversee all of the care here... We do urgent care here, anybody who is injured or they are sick, they come see us. We do a lot of travel medicine, because, of course, we have a lot of travelers here, so immunizations and travel preparation, we do all of that," Jackson said. "And we do, basically, a lot of primary care as well, and I take care of and end up being a primary-care provider for most of the senior folks in the White House who work in the East Wing and the West Wing, the president’s senior staff and cabinet members."

[Lubbock Avalanche-Journal]

His Confirmation Chances Look Grim

In the wake of the allegations, leaders of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee issued a statement announcing that Jackson's confirmation hearing, which was scheduled for April 25th, was being postponed "in light of new information presented to the committee."

Now, the committee is reportedly seeking more information on the allegations, asking the White House for records from the last 12 years on Jackson.

The Daily Beast reports that "lawmakers have been instructed to no longer push for Jackson’s confirmation."

The White House Is Giving Mixed Signals

On Tuesday, The White House issued a statement standing behind Jackson despite the allegations:

Admiral Jackson has been on the front lines of deadly combat and saved the lives of many others in service to this country... He's served as the physician to three Presidents — Republican and Democrat — and been praised by them all. Admiral Jackson's record of strong, decisive leadership is exactly what's needed at the VA to ensure our veterans receive the benefits they deserve.



[Politico]

During a press conference in the afternoon, Trump told reporters that he "would stand behind" Jackson, but also suggested that he's encouraged Jackson to step down: "I wouldn't do it, what does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians who aren't thinking nicely about this country?"

JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he hasn't "heard of the particular allegations" against VA Sec. nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson, who faces scrutiny over his conduct, but adds that he told Jackson "What do you need this for?" https://t.co/DuSadXVm0H pic.twitter.com/ParbMoI1bX — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 24, 2018

Hours before, Ronny Jackson said "I'm looking forward to the hearing so we can sit down and I can explain everything to everyone."

JUST IN: VA secretary-nominee Ronny Jackson declines to address allegations against him; tells @MSNBC that he still looks forward to having a confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/ZgsNb1ie30 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2018

A Failed Nomination Would Be A Disaster For The Trump Administration

A failed nomination would be a PR disaster for the Trump administration, which has faced an inordinate amount of high-level turnover since Trump took office.

Trump's previous VA secretary, David Shulkin, was fired after it was found that his office doctored emails and lied to pay for a trip that the secretary took to Europe with his wife.

Previously, Trump's HHS Secretary Tom Price resigned after it was revealed that he used government funds to pay for an unusual amount of privately chartered flights.