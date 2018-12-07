THIS COULD HAVE GONE SO WRONG

#TBT To This Gutsy Cameraman Rollerblading Down A NYC Street To Get The Shot

When you're shooting a movie without a big budget, sometimes you have to get a little creative to capture moving shots. A video recently shared by indie filmmaker Jim Cummings shows a rollerblading cameraman putting himself at not-insignificant risk of bodily harm to film a woman getting into a taxi. 

 

This shot actually comes from a 2013 promo for MoVI's Freefly camera stabilizer rig, which you can watch in full here. It turns out there are lots of dangerous ways to pursue a moving shot when you've got a camera stabilizer! 

 

[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
OFFERS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

An Insane 75,000 Mile Bonus Has Just Hit The Market

17 diggs thepointsguy.com
This bank is announcing a groundbreaking offer for its miles-earning cards, and it's news that many of us have been waiting to hear for years. Starting in December, this card will become a flexible points currency with real power. Partner offer, terms apply.
NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS

2 diggs splinternews.com
Not only does access journalism take up column inches that could otherwise be dedicated to actually covering politician's atrocious policies, but it softens the journalist's resolve to fillet them as coldly as they should. The target for these humanizing anecdotes isn't the reader — it's the journalist.