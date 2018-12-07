TBT To This Gutsy Cameraman Rollerblading Down A NYC Street To Get The Shot

When you're shooting a movie without a big budget, sometimes you have to get a little creative to capture moving shots. A video recently shared by indie filmmaker Jim Cummings shows a rollerblading cameraman putting himself at not-insignificant risk of bodily harm to film a woman getting into a taxi.
This shot actually comes from a 2013 promo for MoVI's Freefly camera stabilizer rig, which you can watch in full here. It turns out there are lots of dangerous ways to pursue a moving shot when you've got a camera stabilizer!
[Via Twitter]