TBT To This Gutsy Cameraman Rollerblading Down A NYC Street To Get The Shot

When you're shooting a movie without a big budget, sometimes you have to get a little creative to capture moving shots. A video recently shared by indie filmmaker Jim Cummings shows a rollerblading cameraman putting himself at not-insignificant risk of bodily harm to film a woman getting into a taxi.

Bravery in indie film is rewarded. pic.twitter.com/6ELAKcwTtu — Jim Cummings (@jimmycthatsme) November 19, 2018

This shot actually comes from a 2013 promo for MoVI's Freefly camera stabilizer rig, which you can watch in full here. It turns out there are lots of dangerous ways to pursue a moving shot when you've got a camera stabilizer!

[Via Twitter]